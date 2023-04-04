North Dakota lawmakers won't be studying vaccines for COVID-19.

The state House of Representatives on Tuesday killed Senate Bill 2384 by Sen. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, in a 38-53 vote. The bill was for an optional 2023-24 interim legislative study of "the long-term health effects on human beings of vaccines" for respiratory syncytial virus and of messenger RNA vaccines.

The House Human Services Committee had given the bill a 7-6 "do not pass" recommendation.

Supporters said the topic is worthy of study and would include experts' information. Opponents said the issue is best studied by others with expert knowledge.

"What is a legislative interim committee going to come up with, with this? Nothing," Rep. Todd Porter, R-Mandan, told the House panel on Monday.

The Senate in February had passed the bill, 25-22, after Magrum brought amendments changing the legislation from its initial proposal of a ban on mRNA vaccines in North Dakota, penalized with a misdemeanor charge.

The Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 shots are mRNA vaccines. Supplies of other COVID-19 vaccines by Novavax and Janssen are expiring, and the federal government isn't purchasing additional doses, according to state Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell.

Magrum said he introduced the bill after two aunts died from blood clots "after they received a shot," and after he noticed "a huge uptick in young people dying suddenly" in obituaries. He also cited concerns with a new vaccine for RSV in children.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says mRNA vaccines use messenger RNA created in a lab to teach cells how to make a protein that triggers a body's immune system to produce antibodies protecting people from getting sick from a germ.

At the end of 2022 nearly 70% of North Dakota adults were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at about 63%, according to federal data. That compared with 64% and 57%, respectively, at the end of 2021. North Dakota still lags behind the national rates.

More than 1 million doses of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines have been administered in North Dakota.

Other bills

The Senate on Monday killed House Bill 1200 by Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot, that originally sought, in part, to ban public colleges and universities from promoting or mandating COVID-19 shots for students. The bill died, 6-41; the House had passed the bill, 78-13.

Amendments by the Senate Human Services Committee erased the colleges and universities provision and essentially left the bill as a duplicate to an earlier-passed Senate bill that would add vaccination status for vaccines under federal emergency use authorization to the state's 2021 ban on so-called "vaccine passports."

In floor debate, Sen. Judy Estenson, R-Warwick, unsuccessfully sought to overhaul the House bill to add "health status" to the state policy against discrimination, citing "serious discrimination toward those that made educated decisions to forgo vaccinations." The retired registered nurse also cited similar reasons for why she left her job.

The Senate on Friday passed Hoverson's House Bill 1502, 27-17. The bill would prohibit hospitals from denying care to a patient based on his or her COVID-19 vaccination status.

The House had passed the bill, 87-4. It now goes to Gov. Doug Burgum.