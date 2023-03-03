North Dakota became the first state in more than two decades to institute legislative term limits when a wide majority of voters approved a ballot measure last year.

A group of Republican lawmakers now wants to mellow the term limits that apply to their seats while expanding the restrictions on tenure to other elected offices.

Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo, is the lead sponsor of House Concurrent Resolution 3019, which would allow state lawmakers to maintain their positions for longer and to return to the Legislature after a hiatus.

If the proposal wins over the House and Senate, it would become a ballot measure that voters would decide in 2024. A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Wednesday at the state Capitol.

More than 60% of voters approved a measure in November that amended the North Dakota Constitution to limit the governor and state legislators to eight years of service, though lawmakers are able to serve up to eight years each in the House and the Senate.

Kasper’s resolution would change the constitution to:

allow legislators to serve up to 12 years in one chamber and up to 12 years in the other chamber.

give legislators who hit the 12-year limit a chance to return to the House or the Senate after a four-year hiatus.

impose 12-year term limits on every statewide elected office, including the governor, attorney general, secretary of state and agriculture commissioner. These officials also would be permitted to run again after a four-year hiatus.

Jared Hendrix, who led the term limits measure campaign last year, said Kasper’s proposal flagrantly disregards the will of the voters.

“You don't have to agree with term limits -- that’s why we have campaigns. But the people decided this issue,” Hendrix said in a statement.

Hendrix said the resolution is unconstitutional since the measure passed by voters included a clause that prohibited legislators from proposing amendments to term limits.

Kasper told Forum News Service many voters were confused about the ramifications of last year’s measure and believed it would apply to Congress rather than the state Legislature.

The 22-year veteran of the House said eight years is not enough time for lawmakers to develop into well-rounded legislative leaders and committee chairs.

Kasper said he believes the provision barring lawmakers from amending the term limits section of the constitution would be struck down by a judge since it hampers the legal authority of the Legislature.

“I would love to get it into court,” Kasper said.

Kasper is sponsoring another proposal, House Concurrent Resolution 3020, which would amend the constitution to allow legislators to meet annually instead of every other year.

Many legislators believe annual sessions would allow new members to catch onto the complicated lawmaking process more quickly with term limits looming. A hearing for that resolution also will take place on Wednesday morning.