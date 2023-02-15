Bills to restrict transgender girls and women athletes in North Dakota K-12 and college sports cleared the state House of Representatives on Wednesday.

House Bill 1249, introduced by Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, passed in a 78-15 vote. The bill would designate K-12 school athletic teams as exclusively based on sex assigned at birth, and would ban government entities from taking up complaints or investigations related to schools maintaining female-sex teams. The bill also would enable students and schools to bring lawsuits over violations.

Koppelman's House Bill 1489 passed 75-18. The bill is similar to 1249 but is for intercollegiate sports.

The House killed a section of 1489 that would have banned state and local governments and entities receiving public funding from allowing athletic facilities to host transgender athletes.

Both bills also apply to intramural sports, and allow coed teams.

The bills now go to the Senate. Gov. Doug Burgum in 2021 vetoed a bill similar to 1249. Both of the new bills passed the House on Wednesday by veto-proof majorities.

Supporters say the bills ensure fairness in girls sports.

"We know that there are other states around the country where this happening, and I think that we're opening up a huge issue if we don't get this thing passed, so we should pass this right now to make sure that a student, specifically a young girl, is never deprived of an opportunity because of somebody who comes in and is not a biological woman and takes away that opportunity," said Rep. Brandon Prichard, R-Bismarck.

Rep. Scott Louser, R-Minot, said those criticizing 1249 are "an ultraminority. They are going to complain and they are going to attack, but what's going to happen is it'll be social media, it'll be emails, in some cases they'll hide behind a screen name. But it's OK to vote yes on this bill. You don't need biased research and opinion. Just use your own eyes."

Opponents say the bills are harmful and discriminatory toward transgender people.

House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, said the bills are a "continued pervasiveness of trying to introduce legislation to restrict people's ability to interact in our society" and would exacerbate division.

"I understand that people are uncomfortable with the idea that there are transgender people in our communities and that they want to participate ... but the reality is that they live here," Boschee told the House. "They go to our schools, they're our doctors, they are our teachers. For many of us they are our family, they're our friends."

The North Dakota High School Activities Association’s Executive Board last year altered a rule applying to transgender students after the NCAA made a similar change to its policy.

The revised policy essentially bans transgender girls who have undergone hormone treatment from participating in girls sports, but the association’s director may allow a trans student to participate in girls sports if the school demonstrates through medical evidence that the athlete has no physical competitive advantage.

The previous rule allowed trans girls to play girls sports after completing one year of hormone treatment.

The association has taken no stance on the proposed legislation.

The House on Tuesday also adopted by voice vote House Concurrent Resolution 3010, which urges public schools and vital statistics agencies "to protect women's rights by distinguishing between the sexes according to biological sex at birth for the purpose of providing equal opportunities and ensuring the privacy and safety of women and girls."

Eight House Republican women brought the measure, which goes to the Senate.