Bills that would restrict transgender people's use of restrooms passed the North Dakota House of Representatives in recent days.

The bills now go to the Senate, along with other legislation affecting transgender people that the House passed earlier, including restrictions on sports participation, health care and birth record amendments.

All those bills passed with veto-proof majorities.

Conservative state lawmakers have shown an elevated interest this year in legislation targeting gender issues.

Rep. Gretchen Dobervich, D-Fargo, said, "All these bills targeting transgender students under the guise of protecting girls and women are an insult to women who have been victims of sexual assaults who are not assaulted in bathrooms by trans students.

"It would be nice to have some real legislation that actually protects women and girls from sexual assaults instead of putting it on the backs of trans students when we're not seeing that happen in our communities in North Dakota," she told the House Wednesday.

Rep. SuAnn Olson, R-Baldwin, responded, "I am insulted by saying that trying to defend women, their privacy and safety is somehow insulting to women. I think we have an obligation, particularly in the K-12 schools, to provide the best safety that we can for students, and that would include keeping bathrooms and locker rooms separate."

'Separating them out'

The House on Tuesday passed Olson's House Bill 1473 in a 79-15 vote.

The bill would mandate designated restrooms and showers "exclusively for males or exclusively for females" in correctional facilities, the Youth Correctional Center, the State Penitentiary, domestic violence sexual assault organization facilities, and for those under 18 at college and university living facilities.

Olson's bill does allow but doesn't require "a reasonable accommodation" for "a transgender or gender-nonconforming" person.

Rep. Carrie McLeod, R-Fargo, said, "We feel that this does provide dignity for all by separating them out."

'Unfunded mandate?'

House Bill 1522, by Rep. Scott Dyk, R-Williston, passed 73-19 on Wednesday.

The bill would mandate school boards to prohibit students "from using a restroom that does not coincide with the student's biological sex."

Dyk's bill also would mandate school boards "establish, in consultation with the parent or legal guardian, a policy for the use of a separate restroom accommodation for a transgender student."

The bill also would ban school districts from adopting policies related to the use of a person’s preferred gender pronoun, and give cause for lawsuits by affected students and parents for violations of the bill.

Rep. Brandon Prichard, R-Bismarck, called the bill "a protection bill for women in their restrooms" and "an accommodation for transgender students."

House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, questioned the bill as an "unfunded mandate" on older, rural school buildings that would have to provide restroom accommodations.

Boschee said bathrooms and restrooms are often dangerous for trans students "because of how people react, but it is not their intention to take advantage of people or to violate other people's space; it's literally to be able to use the bathroom."

The Williston Basin School District administration and Williston Education Association called on Dyk to apologize and retract comments he made in testimony on 1522 last month.

Dyk had said, "Educators are grooming our impressionable children to consider sterilization and mutilation," and he said the Williston high school football team beat up a transgender student who had used a girls' restroom.

Dyk earlier said he “can't comment on my sources" when asked to respond. He wouldn't elaborate, and declined to say whether he will apologize or retract his comments.