North Dakota House passes joint bills to legalize and tax marijuana

Opponents said marijuana isn't safe, would set a poor example for children and would result in negative, long-term effects on behavior. Supporters said the bill is a proactive approach to legalizing marijuana before a measure group might succeed.

"Our job is to create laws for safety, for other issues, and most of the time we come here and we're reactive ... I look at this and try to be proactive. It's not if it's coming. It is coming and it's already here," Dockter told the House.

Headland's bill would levy a 10% tax on growers and a 15% tax on dispensary sales, and send 3% of those taxes to cities and counties with dispensaries. Manufacturers and retailers would need to be permitted by the state.

The House on Monday defeated House Concurrent Resolution 3031, brought by Rep. Marvin Nelson, D-Rolla, which would ask voters to legalize marijuana through the constitution. The measure fell 85-9.

The House also passed House Bill 1201, brought by Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, R-Fargo, which would decriminalize small quantities of marijuana. The bill passed 58-36.