North Dakota House passes essential caregiver bill

North Dakota House members voted 88-1 Friday to approve a bill to allow long-term care residents an "essential caregiver."

Senate Bill 2145 would allow a caregiver to enter a facility to "provide in-person physical, spiritual or emotional support" to a resident.

The bill unanimously passed the Senate.

The legislation, introduced by Sen. Kristin Roers, R-Fargo, was amended to eliminate a provision stating facilities may not lock down for more than 30 days to establish safety measures during an emergency or disaster. With the amendment, the bill states that facilities must update safety protocols no later than 30 days after locking down during an emergency or disaster. The Senate must approve the changes.

Long-term care facilities were locked down in early 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable residents. Supporters of the bill rallied on the North Dakota State Library steps in March and told stories of loved ones in long-term care to support in-person visitation.

"This bill ensures the rights of long-term care residents are upheld," Rep. Karen Rohr, R-Mandan, said before Friday's House vote.

