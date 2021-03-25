 Skip to main content
North Dakota House passes electronic land posting bills
North Dakota House passes electronic land posting bills

Trespass Hunting Private Property Sign

A sign warning hunters to stay off private land is posted alongside a metal sculpture off N.D. Highway 14 in rural Burleigh County.

 AMY R. SISK

North Dakota's House of Representatives on Thursday passed a pair of bills to advance electronic posting of land.

Sen. Robert Erbele, R-Lehr, introduced Senate Bills 2036 and 2144. The latter would make electronic posting equal to physical posting and penalties, and also would define a "fence." It also would allow only lawful hunters and anglers to access fenced, unposted land, for hunting and fishing activities only. 

The House Energy and Natural Resources Committee amended the bill to make trespassing onto fenced land a Class B misdemeanor and any subsequent offense within two years a Class A misdemeanor.

A Class B misdemeanor carries a maximum punishment of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine. A Class A misdemeanor carries a sentence of up to 360 days in jail and a $3,000 fine.

The House passed the bill 86-6. The bill goes back to the Senate for concurrence on amendments.

Senate Bill 2036 would continue an electronic posting pilot project for another two years and expand it statewide. Landowners still would have the option to physically post their land with signs.

The House on Thursday passed the bill 91-2. The Senate earlier passed it 45-2. The bill goes to Gov. Doug Burgum, who has three legislative days to act upon receiving it.

The bills came after an interim legislative committee's study and pilot project for electronic land posting in Ramsey, Richland and Slope counties. Seventy-nine landowners participated in the project, closing access to their private land via online means. The bills follow years of debate in the Legislature over private land access and trespass issues.

Erbele

Erbele

 PROVIDED

Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

