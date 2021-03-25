North Dakota House passes electronic land posting bills

North Dakota's House of Representatives on Thursday passed a pair of bills to advance electronic posting of land.

Sen. Robert Erbele, R-Lehr, introduced Senate Bills 2036 and 2144. The latter would make electronic posting equal to physical posting and penalties, and also would define a "fence." It also would allow only lawful hunters and anglers to access fenced, unposted land, for hunting and fishing activities only.

The House Energy and Natural Resources Committee amended the bill to make trespassing onto fenced land a Class B misdemeanor and any subsequent offense within two years a Class A misdemeanor.

A Class B misdemeanor carries a maximum punishment of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine. A Class A misdemeanor carries a sentence of up to 360 days in jail and a $3,000 fine.

The House passed the bill 86-6. The bill goes back to the Senate for concurrence on amendments.

Senate Bill 2036 would continue an electronic posting pilot project for another two years and expand it statewide. Landowners still would have the option to physically post their land with signs.