Two bills brought in the wake of ballot measure petition fraud allegations last year have passed the North Dakota House of Representatives.

Voters last fall approved Measure 1 for term limits on the governor and state lawmakers. The citizen-initiated measure was embroiled in fraud allegations that reached the state Supreme Court, which mandated the public vote on the measure.

Former Secretary of State Al Jaeger had initially rejected the measure, citing irregularities such as circulator affidavit handwriting discrepancies, noncitizens circulating petitions, and pay-per-signature bonuses prohibited by state law. Attorney General Drew Wrigley called the alleged fraud "so obvious and inherent throughout."

House Bill 1230, brought by Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck, passed in a 61-30 vote on Tuesday.

The bill would impose a fine of $2 per invalid signature for willful submission of invalid signatures totaling 30% or more of all signatures for a measure placed on the ballot. Invalid signatures would be ones missing components of addresses or ones that are illegible, for example.

Signature-gathering businesses that violate that provision and are convicted of fraud also could be charged with a misdemeanor and banned from doing business in the state for five years, under the bill. Fraud would involve signatures gathered illegally or forged.

Nathe called the Supreme Court's September ruling a "disastrous decision" and "a big black eye," and denounced Measure 1 as fraudulent.

"You just don't get to put a measure out there and walk away from any of the bad stuff," Nathe told the House.

Opponents called the bill punitive and vengeful.

The House last week passed House Bill 1324, introduced by Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo, in a 92-1 vote.

The bill would make it harder to legally challenge a secretary of state's decision to keep a proposed measure off the ballot if the official concludes valid signatures are less than the required amount for ballot placement.

It would make the secretary of state's action "presumed to be lawful" unless rebutted by "clear and convincing evidence" -- which Kasper said aims "to make (state law) even more strongly worded for the opportunity when the secretary of state makes a ruling that the courts don't come in and overrule it."

The bills now go to the Senate.