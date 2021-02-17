North Dakota House passes bill for wastewater testing hearing and vote

North Dakota's House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a bill to require a public hearing and a vote before local officials decide to participate in state or national coronavirus wastewater testing.

House Bill 1259, brought by Rep. Matt Ruby, R-Minot, passed 87-5 and goes to the Senate.

North Dakota's Department of Environmental Quality is administering a study of cities' wastewater to analyze coronavirus presence. The study was expanded last fall with $675,000 in federal CARES Act coronavirus aid.

Wastewater samples are delivered to North Dakota State University in Fargo for lab analysis of the virus' genetic material, measured as millions of viral particles per person per day.

The testing is an emerging science that is potentially an earlier indicator of active COVID-19 cases than testing of people. Wastewater testing could supplement the public health response and help inform decision-making, supporters say.

Twenty-one cities are participating, including Bismarck and Mandan.

Six cities have said no, including Tioga, which the city commission president said last fall was due to residents' worries of perceived intrusion. Other cities declined to participate due to staffing reasons.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.