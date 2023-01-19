North Dakota House passes bill for Renaissance Zone reentry

Cities with expired Renaissance Zone community revitalization areas would be able to reapply to the program under a bill passed Thursday by the North Dakota House of Representatives.

The bill would impact cities such as Bismarck, whose Renaissance Zone expired last year when the Burleigh County Commission denied support to reauthorize the program, which is for revitalizing communities with residential and commercial development through tax incentives.

House Bill 1266, brought by Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck, passed the House on an 84-7 vote. It now goes to the Senate.

Dockter told the Tribune cities would have to follow the same requirements as when they originally applied, and would have to go through the same process of obtaining approval from local park, school, city and county boards.

"I think when (the Legislature) first originally put in the Renaissance Zone, they didn't know if it was going to be successful. It's been a very successful program, and (the Legislature) didn't even think ahead that what if someone does opt out and opt in?" Dockter said.

The 1999 Legislature created the Renaissance Zone Program; 62 communities have joined since, with 54 of them active. Bismarck's zone was established in 2001. It encompassed downtown Bismarck and a length along Main Avenue.

Since inception in Bismarck, the program led to 136 completed projects and six approved or under construction, and generated a total investment of $83.2 million, according to the former zone authority chairman.

A recent Renaissance Zone project is the Trestle apartment building and commercial space near McDonald's on Main Avenue.

Bismarck's Renaissance Zone in 2021 generated over $383,000 in net property taxes, distributed to the local park district, schools, city and county, according to a program study.

Burleigh County commissioners, in denying support last year, cited concerns such as rising property taxes and questioned the program's tax incentives, the accuracy of its impacts and costs, and projects perceived to have strayed from the program's intent.

Renaissance Zone projects receive up to five years of tax breaks, but do continue to pay property taxes on the land value during the exemption period. North Dakota's state Commerce Department manages the Renaissance Zone programs.

Renaissance Zone programs in Carrington, Kenmare, Rolla, Watford City and Westhope also have expired.

Gov. Doug Burgum has expressed support for legislation such as the bill, telling the Legislature earlier this month to refresh the Renaissance Zone program and allow for communities' reentry.