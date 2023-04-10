The North Dakota House of Representatives on Monday overrode Gov. Doug Burgum's veto of a bill dealing with lawmaker voting procedures.

House Bill 1463 by Rep. Todd Porter, R-Mandan, would exempt the Legislature from holding recorded roll call votes on nonprocedural votes for consideration of amendments to legislation.

The House voted unanimously, sending the bill to the Senate to vote on overriding Burgum's veto. The Senate had previously passed the bill, 44-2, far more than what is needed to override a veto.

Burgum on Friday said the bill "would allow the Legislature to adopt far-reaching amendments affecting the central policy or fiscal impact of a bill without affording the public the accountability of a recorded roll call vote."

A recorded roll call vote is visualized by the House and Senate tally boards that light up lawmakers' names green or red as to whether they voted for or against a question, respectively.

Porter on Monday told the House "there is far more transparency than there ever has been," citing the Legislature's livestreaming of committee meetings and floor sessions.

Voice votes "on noncontroversial amendments help expedite the process" during a time-limited legislative session, he said.

"Many appropriation bills will have 20 or more small amendments combined into the final amendment. Calling the roll for 23 members on the Appropriations Committee 20 or more times while trying to wrap up a session takes considerable time," Porter said.