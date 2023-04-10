The North Dakota House of Representatives has voted overwhelmingly to supersede Gov. Doug Burgum's veto of legislation that would do away with Fargo's approval voting system.

The Republican-led House on Monday voted 71-17 to override Burgum's veto of House Bill 1273, which would prohibit ranked-choice and approval voting in North Dakota. If at least two-thirds of the Senate votes to override the veto, the bill would become law, effectively altering how Fargo conducts local elections. The Senate earlier passed the bill with a veto-proof majority.

Burgum said last week the proposal sponsored by Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, represents an “egregious example of state overreach” that “blatantly infringes on local control." The Republican governor noted that the legislation would invite lawsuits against the state.

In 2018, 64% of Fargo voters endorsed a measure to enact an approval voting system for certain municipal elections. The alternative voting method asks voters to select all of the candidates they favor rather than just a single candidate. The candidate with the most votes wins.

Proponents of approval voting in Fargo contend the system promotes the election of the most popular candidates from large fields of candidates.

An amendment to House Bill 1273 to grandfather in Fargo's approval voting system previously failed in the House.

Supporters of the legislation say approval voting strays from the American voting tradition of "one person, one vote."

House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, rejected Burgum's assertion that the Legislature had overstepped its authority by passing Koppelman's bill. He said regulating elections is a responsibility of lawmakers, adding that providing uniformity in North Dakota's election laws serves a statewide interest.

Lefor called Fargo's approval voting system "a broad departure from how the majority of the state conducts its elections.” He urged colleagues to send a message to Burgum that the Legislature passes good public policy and will not cave to his objections.

Koppelman on Monday pushed back on a claim made by Burgum that none of the lawmakers sponsoring the bill represented Fargoans. He noted that Rep. Jim Kasper, a Republican co-sponsor of the legislation, represents south Fargo.

Rep. LaurieBeth Hager, D-Fargo, pleaded with the House to respect the wishes of Fargo voters who established the approval voting system. She noted that the 30,000 Fargoans who voted for the 2018 measure far outnumber the voters in any legislative race to send representatives to Bismarck.