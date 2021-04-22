North Dakota House overrides 2 governor's vetoes; bills go to Senate

The Concerned Women for America of North Dakota said Burgum "was wrong to disregard the hard-fought opportunities for high school female athletes" in Title IX, a 1972 federal law that protects people from sex-based discrimination in school programs and activities that receive federal money. The organization called on the Legislature to override the veto.

Rep. Robin Weisz, R-Hurdsfield, called the bill "very clean, neat and specific."

"This is strictly and narrowly defined for those high school sports that are exclusively male or exclusively female," Weisz told the House.

Mask mandates

The House voted 66-27 to override the veto on House Bill 1323, brought by Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot, which bans state-issued mask mandates.

Supporters said government should not be able to require mask-wearing. Opponents said the bill removes a tool for future situations.