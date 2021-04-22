North Dakota House overrides 2 governor's vetoes; bills go to Senate

North Dakota's House of Representatives on Thursday overrode governor's vetoes on two bills, sending them to the Senate.
The votes on bills restricting mask mandates and transgender youth in sports cleared the two-thirds majority required to override the vetoes.
The House voted 68-25 on overriding the veto on House Bill 1298, brought by Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo. House Speaker Kim Koppelman, R-West Fargo, gaveled down balcony visitors who applauded the override.
The bill would restrict transgender girls in K-12 sports by banning public elementary and secondary schools from "knowingly" allowing a student to participate on a school-sponsored athletic team exclusively for their opposite sex. The bill allows girls to play on boys sports teams.
Supporters said the bill ensures fairness in girls sports. Opponents said the bill discriminates against transgender youth and risks inviting litigation and repelling sports tourism.
Second-term Republican Gov. Doug Burgum in his Wednesday veto cited "a level playing field and fairness in girls' sports" already in North Dakota, due to "the caring and thoughtful leadership" of the North Dakota High Schools Activities Association, which has a transgender student board regulation.
The Concerned Women for America of North Dakota said Burgum "was wrong to disregard the hard-fought opportunities for high school female athletes" in Title IX, a 1972 federal law that protects people from sex-based discrimination in school programs and activities that receive federal money. The organization called on the Legislature to override the veto.
Rep. Robin Weisz, R-Hurdsfield, called the bill "very clean, neat and specific."
"This is strictly and narrowly defined for those high school sports that are exclusively male or exclusively female," Weisz told the House.
Mask mandates
The House voted 66-27 to override the veto on House Bill 1323, brought by Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot, which bans state-issued mask mandates.
Supporters said government should not be able to require mask-wearing. Opponents said the bill removes a tool for future situations.
Burgum in his Wednesday veto cited the latter, saying that "to strip future governors and their state health officers of any low-cost tool that might be used to save lives and livelihoods in a future pandemic or other emergency would be both irresponsible and an unnecessary risk to the future public health and well-being of North Dakota citizens."
Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck, told the House that "The mask mandate is a local control issue. Businesses also have the right to decide if they want a mask mandate or not."
Both bills previously passed the Senate without veto-proof majorities.
The House failed to override Burgum's March 31 veto on House Bill 1378, which would have allowed the Legislature to convene in December of even-numbered years to consider and vote on legislation. That's the time when the Legislature holds its organizational session to prepare for the regular session beginning the next month. The vote fell 32-61.
Burgum said introducing and voting on bills and resolutions is beyond the scope of the December organizational session.
(Check back for updates.)
Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.