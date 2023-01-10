North Dakota House kills bill to criminalize court leaks

North Dakota lawmakers narrowly defeated a proposal to create a criminal penalty for leakers of court decisions after news media advocates came out against the bill.

The House of Representatives voted 49-43 on Tuesday to kill the bill, which had the backing of the state Supreme Court. A committee last week recommended that the legislation be scrapped.

House Bill 1059 would have made it a Class A misdemeanor to intentionally disclose a pending court decision to an unauthorized person. The penalty, punishable by up to 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine, would have applied to the leaker, not the receiver of the information.

The legislation came less than a year after a leaker sent journalists an unreleased draft of a high-profile U.S. Supreme Court decision.

Politico in May published a draft version of the landmark Dobbs decision, which gave states the ability to prohibit abortion when it was officially released in June. The unprecedented leak from a still-unknown source generated massive controversy and resulted in justices receiving death threats.

An attorney for the North Dakota court administrator said establishing a penalty for leakers would ease concerns for judge safety if an employee were to leak a court ruling.

Jack McDonald, an attorney and lobbyist for the North Dakota Newspaper Association, testified against the bill, saying it represented "a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist" in the state. The lobbyist said imposing a criminal penalty on leakers could theoretically put pressure on journalists to release the name of their source or to refrain from publishing information.