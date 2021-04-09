North Dakota House guts bill hiding vote numbers for president

Legislation that would have hidden the number of votes cast in North Dakota for president has been replaced with a statement opposing a movement to elect the president by popular vote.

The House on Thursday voted 84-6, passing Senate Bill 2271, brought by Sen. Robert Erbele, R-Lehr.

The bill opposes the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, an agreement that 15 states and the District of Columbia have signed on to, to award their electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote. North Dakota has three electoral votes.

The compact would take effect when enough states have signed on to award the 270 votes required to elect the president.

The Senate in a 43-3 vote passed a version of the bill that would have hidden the state's popular vote numbers for president until after the meetings and votes of all presidential electors, and only provided the percentages of votes cast after being canvassed.

The House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee essentially stripped the bill and replaced its language with legislative intent opposing the compact and urging Congress to do the same.