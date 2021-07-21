North Dakota House GOP leaders condemn lawmaker recall campaign

North Dakota House Republican leaders on Wednesday came out against a recall campaign targeting a fellow GOP representative.
House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, and House Republican Caucus Leader Glenn Bosch, R-Bismarck, called the effort targeting Rep. Dwight Kiefert, R-Valley City, "misguided and anti-democratic."
“We as a party cannot support these actions," Pollert said in a statement. "This sets the precedent that it is acceptable for a select, inside group of people to remove a duly elected representative because they don’t agree with a certain vote. I do not support the actions of these individuals in District 24."
Bosch said the caucus "does not support the efforts of a fringe group to undo the will of the voters.
"We recognize that as citizen legislators representing different constituents, we will not agree on every issue," he said. "Our different perspectives drive debate and discussions that lead to the best outcomes for the citizens of North Dakota. This petition in my view damages the legislative process. It takes away the collaboration we as legislators have with constituents and gives power to a handful of disgruntled individuals."
Republicans control the House 80-14.
The state Republican Party denounced the recall campaign on Tuesday.
Kiefert, a farmer and contractor first elected in 2012, is one of nine Republican lawmakers censured by their local party earlier this year in the wake of the House expulsion of former Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, for workplace and sexual harassment. Simons denied any wrongdoing and said he was denied due process.
Kiefert links his censure and the recall campaign to his vote to expel Simons.
Recall sponsoring committee chairman Shane Anderson attributed the actions to Kiefert's voting record, including the representative supporting Simons' expulsion and opposing a resolution to terminate North Dakota's COVID-19 state of emergency.
Petitioners need 1,764 signatures within a year to prompt a recall campaign. Anderson declined to comment on a prospective candidate to challenge Kiefert, who won a third term last year with 29% of the vote in a four-way race.
Kiefert represents District 24, a swath that includes Barnes County and parts of Cass and Ransom counties. Anderson is the District 24 GOP treasurer.
Republicans control the Legislature and all statewide and congressional seats in North Dakota.
