North Dakota House GOP leaders condemn lawmaker recall campaign

North Dakota House Republican leaders on Wednesday came out against a recall campaign targeting a fellow GOP representative.

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, and House Republican Caucus Leader Glenn Bosch, R-Bismarck, called the effort targeting Rep. Dwight Kiefert, R-Valley City, "misguided and anti-democratic."

“We as a party cannot support these actions," Pollert said in a statement. "This sets the precedent that it is acceptable for a select, inside group of people to remove a duly elected representative because they don’t agree with a certain vote. I do not support the actions of these individuals in District 24."

Bosch said the caucus "does not support the efforts of a fringe group to undo the will of the voters.

"We recognize that as citizen legislators representing different constituents, we will not agree on every issue," he said. "Our different perspectives drive debate and discussions that lead to the best outcomes for the citizens of North Dakota. This petition in my view damages the legislative process. It takes away the collaboration we as legislators have with constituents and gives power to a handful of disgruntled individuals."

Republicans control the House 80-14.