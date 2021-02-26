North Dakota House GOP leaders call for Simons to resign amid harassment reports

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota’s Democratic-NPL Party on Thursday called Simons “unfit to hold public office.”

House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, told the Tribune on Thursday that he had asked Legislative Council to begin drafting an article of censure, and that he was working with Pollert to determine what the sanctions would be to hold Simons accountable.

Boschee on Friday tweeted: "I support Leader Pollert's call for Rep. Simons to resign on his own accord and if Rep. Simons chooses not to, then we will begin the Censure process which will likely include a vote for expulsion from the House."

Removing him from office would require support from two-thirds of the GOP-controlled House. Legislative Council Director John Bjornson said there are no records of any lawmaker being expelled from the Legislature in at least a century.

The Democratic Party also criticized Pollert and Louser for not addressing Simons' alleged behavior earlier, saying they had "opted to do nothing and protect the abuser."