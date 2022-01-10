North Dakota House GOP leader Pollert won’t run for reelection

North Dakota House Majority Leader Chet Pollert won’t seek reelection this year.

Pollert, R-Carrington, announced his plans Monday. He’ll be the third legislative leader who won’t be back in Bismarck next year.

Pollert, 66, was first elected to the House in 1998. House Republicans elevated him to majority leader in 2018 after former Rep. Al Carlson, R-Fargo, lost reelection.

Pollert won his last term in 2018 with 34% of the vote, finishing first in a four-way race for two seats. Before his time as leader, he served on budget-writing and human services committees.

He owned G & R Grain and Feed in New Rockford, which manufactured pelleted feed for beef cattle and bison producers. He retired and sold the business in 2020.

Pollert will join Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, and Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman, D-New Rockford, in leaving the Legislature when their terms end Nov. 30.

Wardner, 79, decided after his reelection in 2018 that the term would be his last. He has served more than 30 years in the Legislature.

Reapportionment of the Legislature put Heckaman in a district that won’t be on the ballot this year. She also is moving to Dickinson with her husband to be closer to family.

House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, intends to seek reelection to his seat.

Redistricting, which is done every 10 years when new census data comes out, put Pollert and three other longtime representatives in the same district, where only two can serve.

Republicans control the House 80-14, a supermajority caucus Pollert has led amid divisive issues in the last year.

He chaired a House panel early last year that handled the Legislature’s mask mandate, a requirement many lawmakers did not go along with, despite leaders’ endorsement.

Pollert oversaw the process that led to the expulsion of former Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, for workplace and sexual harassment. Pollert acknowledged the expulsion divided House Republicans.

He and Wardner steered the Legislature’s special session last fall. But lawmakers strayed to divisive issues outside the primary objectives of redistricting and deciding how to spend $1 billion of federal coronavirus aid. The Legislature approved a ban on teaching so-called critical race theory and exemptions for vaccination mandates.

In one floor debate, Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot, said he “just would really like to see some spine in our leadership,” in a shot at Pollert. He later apologized.

Ninety-eight seats in the Legislature are on the ballot this year, more than is usual, due to the redistricting.

Republican and Democratic-NPL lawmakers will elect their caucus leaders after the November election.

