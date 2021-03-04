North Dakota House expels Simons in historic vote

"I'm an old sailor and it bothered me, what I heard," Johnson said.

A report in the file said House Assistant Majority Leader Scott Louser, R-Minot, in a 2019 meeting in response to a report of inappropriate comments by Simons asked whether a legislative staff member "would have done anything to give Rep. Simons the impression she would be interested in his advances." In 2020, he told a staff member he thought that Simons was "'harmless,' 'naive,' and 'just from the ranch.'"

Louser told the House on Thursday that his intention with his questions "was to attempt to understand the severity of the situation and get a full understanding of what took place."

"I have to admit, I felt sick in the portrayal of that conversation. By no means did I intend to come across uncaring," he said. "For anyone that felt that way, I'm truly sorry."

Concern for rules

Expulsion opponents said the House wasn't following the proper rules for procedure or giving Simons due process, and they called for an investigation into Simons' reported behavior.