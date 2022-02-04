North Dakota House election will proceed in southeastern district, despite rep's move

Voters in Barnes and Ransom counties will elect two state representatives this year, after a question arose of how one lawmaker's move might affect an election.

The two counties make up the new District 24. Reapportionment of the Legislature, done every 10 years with new census data, put three state representatives in the district, where only two can serve.

Last month, one of those three lawmakers, Rep. Sebastian Ertelt, R-Gwinner, announced a District 28 Senate bid.

In 2020, when Ertelt was living in Lisbon, he had been reelected to represent District 26, which encompassed Lisbon and Gwinner. But redistricting eliminated the former District 26, placed Ertelt in the new District 24 and put Gwinner in the new District 28.

The Legislature's new map took effect Nov. 12, and Ertelt subsequently moved from Lisbon to Gwinner and thus out of District 24, which would usually be on the ballot with other even-numbered districts in 2024.

Despite Ertelt's move, an election for two-year terms for the two District 24 House seats will take place, even though the district has two incumbents, according to Secretary of State Al Jaeger.

"What happens after that (district map) effective date, moving, resignation, decide not to run, death, etc. does not change what became law as to when that position was placed into District 24," he said Friday. "Therefore, we have to follow the law. There will be an election."

The secretary's office worked with its attorney "to formulate how we will handle the situation," Deputy Secretary of State Jim Silrum said last month.

Reps. Cole Christensen, R-Rogers, and Dwight Kiefert, R-Valley City, serve District 24.

Kiefert was the target of a recall effort last year that redistricting precluded. His detractors changed course to prepare a candidate to run against him in the election prompted by redistricting.

Ninety-eight seats in the Legislature are on the ballot this year, more than is usual due to redistricting.

Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.