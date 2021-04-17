North Dakota House Assistant Majority Leader Louser cited for DUI

Louser, R-Minot, said he was pulled over late Thursday or early Friday in Bismarck by the Highway Patrol on the Bismarck Expressway near Washington Street. The citation was not yet listed in North Dakota court records.

Louser has been assistant House majority leader since 2018, a position in which he helps lead floor sessions of the 94-member body. Louser helped lead the 8 a.m. House floor session on Friday but a substitute filled in for him during the 12:30 p.m. floor session.

“I have begun taking what I believe to be the necessary next steps including an evaluation process,” Louser said in the statement. “I want to apologize to those close to me, the residents of District 5, my colleagues in the state Capitol and to so many others for any disappointment this may have caused. Finally, as I work to rebuild any lost trust, I want to ensure that something like this will never happen again.”