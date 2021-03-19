North Dakota House approves resolution declaring Equal Rights Amendment expired in 1979

The North Dakota House voted Friday to rescind the state’s ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, declaring that it expired in 1979.

House members approved House Concurrent Resolution 4010 with a voice vote.

Lead sponsor Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, told a House committee on Thursday that there’s a “radical movement” at the national level to reinterpret the Equal Rights Amendment to codify abortion.

“If they want a new Equal Rights Amendment, please bring it back to the Congress,” Myrdal told members of the House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee.

Supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment say the abortion argument is fear-mongering.

Rep. Pamela Anderson, D-Fargo, urged House members on Friday to vote no on the resolution.

“I believe there should never be a deadline for equal rights for all,” she said.

The Senate approved the resolution in February.