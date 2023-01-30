North Dakota House advances bill to legalize cigar lounges

A bill to legalize cigar lounges in North Dakota has cleared its first hurdle, but similar legislation has turned to ash in previous years.

The North Dakota House voted 59-32 last week to approve House Bill 1229, which would carve out an exemption to the state's anti-smoking laws for bars and lounges that sell cigars. The legislation will head to the Senate when the chambers exchange passed bills in March.

The bill specifies that licensed establishments could sell cigars only if their buildings are enclosed on all sides and equipped with ventilation systems.

North Dakota voters approved a ballot measure in 2012 banning smoking in bars and other indoor workplaces.

The proposal sponsored by Rep. Dan Ruby, R-Minot, is virtually identical to a bill that passed the House in 2021 but failed by a single vote in the Senate. However, about a quarter of senators are new on the job this year and have never voted on the legislation.

Ruby and other bill supporters say adult consumers should have the freedom to decide if they want to smoke cigars in a lounge or alcohol-serving bar. They argue cigar lounges don't harm anyone outside the enclosed buildings with secondhand smoke.

Anti-smoking advocates testified last week that allowing cigar bars would erode the state's otherwise strong restrictions on tobacco smoke. They contend cigar lounges would enable an addictive behavior that comes with severe health risks.