North Dakota House advances bill banning 'sanctuary' cities

The North Dakota House of Representatives has advanced legislation to prohibit local governments from establishing policies that hinder cooperation with immigration officials.

The Republican-dominated House voted 80-11 to approve House Bill 1155, sponsored by Rep. Matt Heilman, R-Bismarck. The proposal will head to the Senate when the chambers exchange passed legislation in March.

The one-page bill would bar the state, cities, counties and higher education institutions from adopting policies that would:

Inhibit local authorities from reporting undocumented immigrants to federal officials.

Grant undocumented immigrants the legal right to stay in a jurisdiction.

Hundreds of local and state governments have created policies that aim to offer undocumented residents "sanctuary" from the threat of deportation. The ordinances often bar local police from questioning residents about their immigration status and from cooperating with federal immigration officials.

Forum News Service could not find evidence that any jurisdiction in North Dakota has adopted a policy to limit coordination with immigration officials.

Heilman said prohibiting cities from adopting such policies is about upholding the rule of law and preventing localities from subverting it.

Rep. Jayme Davis, D-Rolette, voiced opposition to the bill, saying international college students shouldn't be penalized for overstaying their educational visas to complete an internship.