North Dakota higher education budget goes to governor

The state Senate this week cleared a major budget as the 2021 Legislature wanes -- funding the 11 institutions of the North Dakota University System.

The Senate concurred with House amendments and unanimously passed Senate Bill 2003, the $2.62 billion two-year higher education budget. It includes $102.5 million in spending for Bismarck State College, about a 1% increase from the college's 2019-21 budget.

The House had earlier passed the bill 72-22.

The budget is one of the largest in state government. It comprises about $1.93 billion in special funds and $686.6 million from the state's general fund.

Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, said the House and Senate had few differences in the budget's final version, which avoided a conference committee.

"We came. We saw. We concurred," Holmberg said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}