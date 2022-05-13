North Dakota higher ed board vice chair resigns

North Dakota State Board of Higher Education Vice Chair Jill Louters resigned Friday.
She said in a statement she had accepted a new, part-time position as a parent educator with the North Dakota State University Extension Service.
“This type of parent support is something that is desperately needed at this time and place, and I am anxious to build networks in my area that support these critical constituents,” she said.
She will continue as superintendent of the New Rockford-Sheyenne School District.
Gov. Doug Burgum in 2018 named Louters to the board that has eight voting members and two advisory, nonvoting members. Her first term was set to expire at the end of next month.
State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler is overseeing an application process for the seat and that of Danita Bye, whose term also ends June 30.
Eleven people, including Bye and Louters, applied for the two seats on the board overseeing North Dakota's 11 public colleges and universities. The governor will make the appointments.
