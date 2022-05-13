 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

North Dakota higher ed board vice chair resigns

  • 0
Jill Louters

Louters

 PROVIDED

North Dakota State Board of Higher Education Vice Chair Jill Louters resigned Friday.

She said in a statement she had accepted a new, part-time position as a parent educator with the North Dakota State University Extension Service.

“This type of parent support is something that is desperately needed at this time and place, and I am anxious to build networks in my area that support these critical constituents,” she said.

She will continue as superintendent of the New Rockford-Sheyenne School District.

Gov. Doug Burgum in 2018 named Louters to the board that has eight voting members and two advisory, nonvoting members. Her first term was set to expire at the end of next month. 

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler is overseeing an application process for the seat and that of Danita Bye, whose term also ends June 30.

Eleven people, including Bye and Louters, applied for the two seats on the board overseeing North Dakota's 11 public colleges and universities. The governor will make the appointments. 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Resigning North Dakota senator led lawmakers in travel costs: Holmberg made 70 trips in 10 years

Resigning North Dakota senator led lawmakers in travel costs: Holmberg made 70 trips in 10 years

A North Dakota state senator who is resigning following a report about text messages he exchanged with an inmate ran up travel expenses the past decade that are more than 14 times what lawmakers bill state taxpayers on average. Travel records reviewed by The Associated Press show Republican Ray Holmberg has made taxpayer-funded trips to four dozen U.S. cities, China, Canada and several countries in Europe. He was reimbursed about $126,000 for nearly 70 trips — all out of state — over the past decade. Holmberg, who became one of the state’s most powerful lawmakers in a career that spanned 46 years, announced this month that he would resign June 1 following a report that he had traded scores of text messages with a man jailed on child pornography charges.

Candidate entry suggests South Dakota AG won't seek 2nd term

Candidate entry suggests South Dakota AG won't seek 2nd term

The director of the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation has announced he'll run for attorney general. That suggests embattled incumbent Republican Jason Ravnsborg won't seek a second term as he faces an impeachment trial in the death of a pedestrian. David Natvig's announcement Tuesday sets up what will be a showdown of at least two candidates at the GOP convention in June. Natvig announced his candidacy in a video touting his work investigating drug trafficking. He will face Marty Jackley, a former state attorney general and U.S. attorney who mounted a campaign to unseat Ravnsborg as he faced impeachment for his actions surrounding a 2020 car crash in which he struck and killed a pedestrian.

Burgum: Use current agency budgets as starting point

Burgum: Use current agency budgets as starting point

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says state agencies may use their present budgets as a starting point for drafting new two-year spending plans. And although agency heads should consider inefficiencies, they won’t have to identify potential cuts. The Republican governor’s guidelines come as state coffers are fattened by soaring oil prices and revenue is far exceeding forecasts. Burgum signaled he intends to include a state employee pay raise in his next two-year budget recommendation, though he did not provide details on how much he will suggest to lawmakers, who may adopt an equal raise for themselves.

Watch Now: Related Video

Unique valedictorian speech at Florida college

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News