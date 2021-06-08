North Dakota health officials eye COVID testing demand in new budget

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Health Department will look to different areas to redirect the federal money if testing levels continue to decline.

In the pandemic's early months, North Dakota boosted its testing capacity, becoming a top state for testing per 100,000 people.

As few as 510 tests were processed as recently as last weekend, down from a record of more than 14,000 done in a day last fall, though more than 4,000 were processed in a day last week. Drive-thru test events became a fixture of the pandemic response throughout North Dakota.

The Health Department keeps a statewide testing site locator online. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is still doing COVID-19 testing by appointment. Director Renae Moch on Tuesday said demand for testing has decreased as COVID-19 vaccinations have increased.

"The majority of requests are for those looking to travel and need proof of a negative PCR test result," Moch said. "We will still have a few requests for those with symptoms but we are certainly not at the same level of demand we were mid-pandemic."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people vaccinated for COVID-19 still get tested and isolate themselves if they are symptomatic.