North Dakota governor's political spending revs up; Burgum gives $935K to Dakota Leadership PAC

Gov. Doug Burgum

Gov. Doug Burgum outlines his "Accelerate ND" plan for spending North Dakota's $1 billion of federal Rescue Plan coronavirus aid, at the state Capitol in Bismarck in September 2021. 

 JACK DURA

Gov. Doug Burgum appears to be gearing up for another election season of big spending, according to recent campaign finance disclosures.

Filings show the wealthy former software executive has given $935,000 this month to the Dakota Leadership PAC. 

Burgum in 2020 gave more than $3.2 million to the committee run by former advisers that successfully targeted fellow Republicans who lost in party primary races to other Republicans favored by Burgum.

The group also mailed ads supporting State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler's successful 2020 reelection bid and blasting a ballot measure that voters defeated that fall.

Committee Chairman Levi Bachmeier, a former policy director to the governor who worked on Burgum's 2016 campaign, said in a statement: "We are grateful for the governor’s continued support of Dakota Leadership PAC. Our mission remains to elect conservative Republicans who share the governor’s vision to strengthen North Dakota's economy."

Burgum campaign spokesman Dawson Schefter said, "The governor has been an active donor to Republican candidates and causes for years and strongly supports the mission of Dakota Leadership PAC." 

He didn't say what candidates or races the governor plans to support in the June primary. 

Controversial committee

The Dakota Leadership PAC is not a political action committee by definition; rather, it is a "multicandidate committee" that supports "multiple groups or slates of candidates seeking public office" and "solicits or receives contributions for political purposes," according to state law.

The group spent nearly $3.5 million on advertising in 2020, according to filings.

Burgum in 2020 downplayed his donations as nothing unusual in politics, citing previous instances of executive branch officials and legislators supporting each other in elections.

Later that year he said the Dakota Leadership PAC "is the kind of thing that Republicans have been talking about for decades."

He also called the group "an opportunity for us to lead here with North Dakota ideas" in elections.

Some Republican Party leaders have viewed the Dakota Leadership PAC negatively, including former Gov. Ed Schafer, who has said he's worried about having "one Republican just outright campaigning with gobs of money and negative advertising against another Republican." Former State Treasurer Kelly Schmidt has said Burgum's spending created "a political riot." 

Party Chairman Perrie Schafer on Monday said, "I don't know anything about the Dakota Leadership PAC," and requested information from the Tribune.

Republican races

North Dakota's dominant Republican Party has two statewide races and more than two dozen legislative races with intraparty challenges for voters to decide next month -- including contests between party-endorsed newcomers and incumbents who had to gather signatures to make the primary ballot.

Infighting between establishment and ultraconservative members has roiled the supermajority party in recent years, and was evident at the party's convention last month in the U.S. Senate endorsement bids of incumbent John Hoeven and state Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck. Becker bowed out after Hoeven narrowly won the endorsement.

Absentee voting is already underway for the June 14 election that will determine political parties' nominees for the November general election. Ninety-eight seats in the Legislature are on the ballot, more than is usual due to decennial redistricting.

Burgum this year has personally given contributions of $2,500 to Public Service Commissioner Sheri Haugen-Hoffart's campaign and $13,050 to the state Republican Party. He appointed Haugen-Hoffart earlier this year due to a vacancy.

The governor also gave nearly $48,000 to the Dakota Leadership PAC in 2021.

Delzer

Longtime Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, was a target of the Dakota Leadership PAC in 2020. 

He chairs the powerful House Appropriations Committee and has frustrated Burgum over budget issues.

Delzer lost in the 2020 primary, but his district Republican Party later appointed him to a House seat won by David Andahl, whom Burgum supported but who died in the fall from COVID-19.

Now Delzer is one of five Republicans jostling for two slots on the November ballot for District 33 House.

He did not immediately return a phone message for comments on the race or Burgum's donations.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

