North Dakota governor's income tax relief proposal advances

Tax relief proposals advanced Tuesday in North Dakota's House and Senate, adding more bills outside the main scope of the Legislature's special session.

Rep. Pat Heinert, R-Bismarck, asked the House to advance for introduction a bill mirroring Gov. Doug Burgum's proposal for two-year income tax relief of up to $500 per resident taxpayer using $207 million from a state budget surplus.

The House approved, 83-7.

"I am hopeful that people will utilize these funds to maybe save some money, maybe help someone else out with a donation, maybe purchase a needed item for their own household, or just maybe take their family out for a good meal," Heinert said.

Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki confirmed the bill is essentially the governor's proposal.

The bill would tap a $410 million surplus from the 2019-21 budget cycle. Republican majority leaders have expressed reluctance to the governor's proposal, seeing permanent tax relief in the 2023 Legislature as more appropriate.

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, said, "There's a lot of people that feel the same way as the governor, I guess. I didn't realize that we had as many House members that were in step with the governor, but they are."

He expressed support still for permanent tax relief in 2023, saying, "I think it's too early."

"Everybody wants to reduce taxes. There's no question about that. We're all on board, but we also have to do it strategically," Wardner said.

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, said the House floor session had momentum for the bills, "and sometimes you don't get in front of a locomotive."

"But at the same time, it's worth the discussion, and that's what we need to have," Pollert said.

In a 77-12 vote, the House advanced a bill proposed by Rep. Larry Bellew, R-Minot, to eliminate the state income tax on Social Security benefits.

"This is permanent tax relief, and yes, it's just to us old people, but it's what grandma and grandpa really want," Bellew said.

Sen. David Hogue, R-Minot, also put forward a tax relief bill to eliminate income tax on Social Security benefits.

He introduced the bill in the interest of giving money back to North Dakota residents, he said. Hogue's bill was voted down 3-2 by the Delayed Bills Committee on Monday. The bill passed the Senate on Tuesday with a vote of 35-12.

The bills go to the Legislature's Joint Technical Corrections Committee, which is handling 13 bills already outside of the special session's main focus of redistricting and spending federal Rescue Plan coronavirus aid.

(Tribune reporter Sam Nelson contributed to this story.)

