North Dakota governor's attorney to retire
North Dakota governor's attorney to retire

Burgum, Oliver

Gov. Doug Burgum and his general counsel, Leslie Bakken Oliver, speak with the Tribune in December 2018.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Gov. Doug Burgum's office attorney is retiring.

Leslie Bakken Oliver has served as general counsel for the governor's office since Burgum took office in December 2016. 

“Leslie has been an integral member of the Governor’s Office team and a great partner for these past four and a half years, helping us navigate unprecedented challenges and serve North Dakota citizens as efficiently and effectively as possible to empower people, improve lives and inspire success,” Burgum said in a statement.

Oliver's retirement is pending the transition to her successor.

In a statement, she said she looks forward to more time with family. She called her position "rewarding, meaningful and thoroughly enjoyable."

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Capitol Reporter

