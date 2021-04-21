North Dakota governor vetoes state mask mandate ban

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota’s Democratic-NPL Party last week urged Burgum to veto the bill, saying it would “open the door for COVID-19 to maintain its grip on our state.”

Burgum said "the current pandemic has painfully demonstrated that viruses do not respect borders and localized protocols may, at peak times, not be adequate to mitigate infection rates and protect our most vulnerable citizens of all ages."

Interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke imposed a statewide mask mandate last November amid skyrocketing COVID-19 cases that taxed hospitals and funeral homes. The order, which Burgum supported, expired in January.

Active cases of the virus had reached more than 10,000 late last year, but they fell sharply in the period of the mask mandate. Many local governments around the state also implemented mask requirements last fall. Before the statewide mandate, the governor for months implored residents to wear face masks out of personal responsibility.

Hoverson called Burgum's veto “too bad for our freedom and for people, thousands of people, many, many thousands.”

“A lot of compromise was in the bill, already, on there. Everybody had to give a little, and I was hoping the governor would give a little,” he said.