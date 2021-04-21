North Dakota governor vetoes state mask mandate ban

Gov. Doug Burgum has vetoed a bill that would ban state-issued mask mandates.
The second-term Republican governor announced his veto Wednesday in a letter to Speaker Kim Koppelman, R-West Fargo, saying the ban "would be both irresponsible and an unnecessary risk to the future public health and well-being of North Dakota citizens."
"This bill removes a tool from the emergency toolkit that may be needed to help our state save lives and nimbly navigate future pandemics and their unknowable challenges," Burgum said.
House Bill 1323, brought by Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot, originally sought to ban all government mask mandates, and it passed the House 50-44.
The Senate amended the bill to ban mask mandates issued by state-elected officials and the appointed state health officer, and passed it 30-17. The House agreed with the change, 67-24. Cities, counties, school districts and businesses would still be able to require face masks.
Supporters of the bill said government should not be able to require mask-wearing, calling it a choice of personal freedom. Opponents said the bill removes a disease control measure for future situations.
North Dakota’s Democratic-NPL Party last week urged Burgum to veto the bill, saying it would “open the door for COVID-19 to maintain its grip on our state.”
Burgum said "the current pandemic has painfully demonstrated that viruses do not respect borders and localized protocols may, at peak times, not be adequate to mitigate infection rates and protect our most vulnerable citizens of all ages."
Interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke imposed a statewide mask mandate last November amid skyrocketing COVID-19 cases that taxed hospitals and funeral homes. The order, which Burgum supported, expired in January.
Active cases of the virus had reached more than 10,000 late last year, but they fell sharply in the period of the mask mandate. Many local governments around the state also implemented mask requirements last fall. Before the statewide mandate, the governor for months implored residents to wear face masks out of personal responsibility.
Hoverson called Burgum's veto “too bad for our freedom and for people, thousands of people, many, many thousands.”
“A lot of compromise was in the bill, already, on there. Everybody had to give a little, and I was hoping the governor would give a little,” he said.
The House and Senate can override the governor’s veto with a two-thirds majority vote of each house. The Senate did not pass the bill with a veto-proof majority; the House did.
The bill would first be voted on in the House for a veto override. Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, said the Senate would vote on overriding the veto if the House succeeds in doing so.
