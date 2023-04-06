Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday vetoed a bill passed by both houses of the North Dakota Legislature to ban approval voting throughout the state.

Calling House Bill 1273 an “egregious example of state overreach” and saying it “blatantly infringes on local control,” Burgum wrote in a veto letter that none of the dozen legislative sponsors were from Fargo, which has approval voting, and that home rule charter regarding voting methods is clearly outlined by law in the North Dakota Century Code.

“This bill also applies restrictions to local elections held by counties, cities and other political subdivisions, regardless of whether they have adopted a home rule charter,” Burgum wrote in the letter to the House.

The legislation sponsored by Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, would prohibit ranked-choice and approval voting systems throughout North Dakota, including Fargo, where the last two elections have used approval voting.

An amendment to the bill to grandfather Fargo's approval voting system failed in the House.

The Senate passed the bill in a 33-13 vote last week, while the House approved the legislation with a 74-19 vote in February. Both margins clear the two-thirds majority threshold that lawmakers would need to replicate to override Burgum's veto.

The House is slated to vote on an override Friday. If the override vote is successful, the bill would move back to the Senate.

Burgum added that counties and cities “do not and should not” have authority to implement approval voting or ranked-choice methods for state and federal elected office.

“Home rule authority applies only to local elections,” Burgum wrote, adding that legislators were demonstrating a lack of respect for local control.

Burgum went on to say that the bill “blatantly infringes on local control and the ability of residents in home rule cities to determine which method of local city election is best for their communities based on the unique aspects of city elections.”

Burgum also disregarded the “one person, one vote” argument in favor of banning approval voting by saying that voters already often have the opportunity to vote for multiple candidates for multiple seats on a city council or county commission.

Approval voting was enacted in Fargo by more than 30,000 voters, of which 64% of those casting ballots supported the new voting system in 2018.

None of the 18 legislators who represent Fargo wished to “subvert the will of Fargo residents” and overturn the supermajority approval of the ballot measure five years after it was passed, Burgum wrote.

“House Bill 1273 also rolls back the power granted to all 155 cities — across every North Dakota legislative district — that have adopted a home rule charter under North Dakota Century Code… which states that home rule cities have authority to provide for all matters pertaining to city elections, except as to qualifications of electors,” the governor wrote.

Burgum also stated that HB 1273, if it became law, would bring the state into court proceedings.

“To nullify the legitimate votes of tens of thousands of North Dakota citizens and prevent other home rule cities and counties from exercising their home rule authority over elections of their own elected officials is improper and invites legal action against the state,” Burgum wrote.

“In North Dakota, we frequently rail against federal overreach that impacts states’ rights. If we truly believe in limited government and local control, we can begin by honoring the boundaries, intent and spirit of home rule charters, especially when there is no evidence of any harm having occurred from trusting the residents of cities to have self-determination within the bounds of their home rule charters,” Burgum wrote.