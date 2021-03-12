North Dakota governor undergoes hip replacement

Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday underwent a left hip replacement surgery.

Spokesman Mike Nowatzki said the 64-year-old's surgery was successful. Burgum has "had a bad hip for a while now and it needed to be replaced," he said.

Gubernatorial authority was delegated to Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford "for a brief period" on Friday morning, Nowatzki said.

The lieutenant governor quipped that he "didn't have to do any special actions" during that short time.

Burgum later resumed his authority, and he expected to be discharged from the hospital late Friday. Nowatzki wasn't immediately certain whether the governor would be working from his residence or the Capitol in coming days, or on whether physical therapy might be in store for Burgum.

“The surgery went well, I feel good, and I’m looking forward to many pain-free horseback rides in the future,” Burgum said in a statement announcing his surgery. “I am, however, sad to report that even though I haven’t used my four years of NCAA eligibility, my career as a hurdler is over.”

Sanford said the governor is a "pretty healthy guy," and "he's in such good shape, that I'm sure he'll heal as fast as anybody, I can imagine."

