North Dakota governor to present State of the State in January, in Fargo

Gov. Doug Burgum will give his 2022 State of the State address next month, his third such speech in a year's time.

Burgum will deliver the address at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, in Festival Concert Hall at North Dakota State University in Fargo. His office will broadcast the speech at governor.nd.gov.

The governor gave State of the State addresses to the Legislature on Jan. 5 and on Nov. 8 in Bismarck, during lawmakers' regular and special sessions.

Burgum has made a habit of giving an annual State of the State address, and taking the show on the road. In 2018, he gave his speech in Minot. In 2020, he presented it in Grand Forks.

Previous governors typically did not give State of the State addresses in off-years of the biennial Legislature.

