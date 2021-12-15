 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

North Dakota governor to present State of the State in January, in Fargo

  • 0
Gov. Burgum

Gov. Doug Burgum presents his State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature in January 2021.

 Mike McCleary

Gov. Doug Burgum will give his 2022 State of the State address next month, his third such speech in a year's time.

Burgum will deliver the address at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, in Festival Concert Hall at North Dakota State University in Fargo. His office will broadcast the speech at governor.nd.gov.

The governor gave State of the State addresses to the Legislature on Jan. 5 and on Nov. 8 in Bismarck, during lawmakers' regular and special sessions.

Burgum has made a habit of giving an annual State of the State address, and taking the show on the road. In 2018, he gave his speech in Minot. In 2020, he presented it in Grand Forks.

Previous governors typically did not give State of the State addresses in off-years of the biennial Legislature.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Capitol Reporter

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tight-knit community reeling from loss after deadly tornadoes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News