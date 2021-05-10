North Dakota governor signs remaining bills from Legislature

Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday signed the last five bills from the 2021 Legislature.
The Legislature adjourned April 30 after 76 days. Burgum signed 501 bills out of 847 lawmakers introduced.
He vetoed four bills and partially vetoed another. The Legislature overrode two vetoes.
“This session saw strong collaboration with legislators to deliver a balanced budget that keeps general fund spending in check, makes strategic investments in infrastructure, education and other priorities, and maintains healthy reserves without raising taxes,” Burgum said in a statement. “As we enter the interim, the executive branch looks forward to implementing the many laws, policies and initiatives approved by the Legislature and signed into law.”
The Republican-controlled Legislature passed a record $16.93 billion two-year budget that includes federal funds and a $4.99 billion general fund.