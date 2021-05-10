 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Dakota governor signs remaining bills from Legislature
0 comments
alert

North Dakota governor signs remaining bills from Legislature

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday signed the last five bills from the 2021 Legislature.

The Legislature adjourned April 30 after 76 days. Burgum signed 501 bills out of 847 lawmakers introduced.

He vetoed four bills and partially vetoed another. The Legislature overrode two vetoes.

“This session saw strong collaboration with legislators to deliver a balanced budget that keeps general fund spending in check, makes strategic investments in infrastructure, education and other priorities, and maintains healthy reserves without raising taxes,” Burgum said in a statement. “As we enter the interim, the executive branch looks forward to implementing the many laws, policies and initiatives approved by the Legislature and signed into law.”

The Republican-controlled Legislature passed a record $16.93 billion two-year budget that includes federal funds and a $4.99 billion general fund.

102020-nws-Gov-Doug-Burgum-1 (copy)

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum 

 Mike McCleary
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer shot expands to US children as young as 12

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News