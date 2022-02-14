North Dakota governor prepares for 3rd State of the State speech in a year

Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday will deliver a State of the State address -- his third such speech in 13 months.

Past governors typically did not give the address in off-years of the biennial Legislature. Burgum did so in 2018 in Minot and in 2020 in Grand Forks.

Wednesday's event begins at 10 a.m. at the Fargo Theatre in downtown Fargo. The governor's office will broadcast the speech at governor.nd.gov.

The speech was initially set for Jan. 19, but it was postponed due to the governor having laryngitis. He also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, and isolated for several days.

Last year Burgum delivered the speech to the Legislature in January and again in November for state lawmakers' five-day special session.

The second-term Republican discussed what challenges and opportunities he sees for North Dakota, such as the coronavirus pandemic and the state's growing population, respectively.

Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki said Burgum's even-year speeches in cities outside of Bismarck "bring the address to other parts of the state and make it easier for people in those areas to attend, and (Wednesday's) address will continue that tradition."

He also said Burgum's special session speech "was a shorter and more narrowly focused speech that largely addressed the task at hand."

The special session was for reapportioning the Legislature with new census data and deciding how to spend $1 billion of federal coronavirus aid, though lawmakers strayed to divisive topics such as a ban on teaching critical race theory in public schools.

Nowatzki declined to provide details of the content of Wednesday's address, but he said "it will cover progress made in recent years and major challenges facing the state this year and beyond."

Costs of the event will be available afterward when the governor's office receives invoices, he said.

Former Gov. Ed Schafer said the State of the State helps to detail the issues at hand and develop support for public policy.

He too gave the speech in off-years of the Legislature, to generate public support for his administration's policy direction and also to offer hope and comfort in difficult times. He supports the event.

"I think, in my opinion, the more the merrier," Schafer said. "And I think especially it was important for the governor to be out there in the last couple of years with the pandemic going on, with the economy being volatile ...

"I applaud him for going out there and doing the work that needs to be done, and three in a 12-month period, under the circumstances we're living today, I think it's appropriate," Schafer said prior to the speech's scheduling change.

House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, plans to attend the speech. He said the address "gives us a pulse of what the governor’s office is thinking in terms of how things are going in the state," though some may view it as "more of a campaign tactic."

As for the frequency of the speech, "I don't think anything is dramatically changed" since November, Boschee said last month.

