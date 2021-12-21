North Dakota governor names new tax commissioner

Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed Public Service Commissioner Brian Kroshus to be the next state tax commissioner, who will have to run for election next year to keep the seat.

Kroshus will succeed Republican Ryan Rauschenberger, who is resigning effective Jan. 3 following an alcohol-related disturbance at a Bismarck hotel on Nov. 15. He was held in jail for detoxification, and was never under arrest.

Kroshus left his role as publisher of The Bismarck Tribune in 2015 to run for state auditor, but he did not receive the Republican nod. Burgum appointed Kroshus to the PSC in 2017 to fill a vacancy, and he was elected in 2018 to finish out the two remaining years in his predecessor’s term.

Kroshus will begin as tax commissioner on Jan. 4 and will complete Rauschenberger’s term that expires Dec. 31, 2022, and will have to run for election next year. The appointment opens up a position on the three-member Public Service Commission.

The state Tax Office collects more than 90% of general fund revenue. The office has a two-year budget of $64.4 million and is authorized for 118 full-time employees.

The tax commissioner’s annual salary is $121,814. The position’s duties also include sitting on the state Board of Equalization and the advisory board for the Legacy Fund, North Dakota’s $8.6 billion oil tax savings.

The position has been a springboard to higher office in years past. Former U.S. Sens. Kent Conrad, Byron Dorgan and Heidi Heitkamp, all D-N.D., were former tax commissioners.

Rauschenberger was appointed tax commissioner in 2014, and he won election later that year and in 2018.

He has been involved in several alcohol-related incidents during his time in office, including pleading guilty in 2017 to drunken driving. He was taken to detox for his own safety twice in recent months -- after an incident in downtown Bismarck in August in which police say he was passed out behind the wheel of his car, and after the November incident in which an officer found him passed out in a hotel room that wasn't his. He has been open about his efforts to seek recovery.

Rauschenberger declined an interview last month to discuss his plans for his remaining time in office.

Check back later for updates to this story.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

