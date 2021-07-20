North Dakota governor names interim Game and Fish chief

Gov. Doug Burgum has tapped the deputy director of North Dakota's Game and Fish Department to lead the agency as its interim head following its longtime director's retirement.

Director Terry Steinwand retires July 31 after nearly 40 years with Game and Fish, including 15 as its director, a Cabinet-level job. Deputy Director Scott Peterson will serve as interim director until a new director is found.

He joined Game and Fish as a Garrison Diversion habitat biologist in 1986, and has worked as a wildlife resource management supervisor and a wildlife resource section leader. He has served as deputy director since 2014.

Peterson's salary as interim director will be $10,416 a month, according to governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki.

The 2021 Legislature set a $92.4 million two-year budget for Game & Fish, which is mainly funded by hunting and fishing license fees and federal money, and is approved for 164 full-time employees.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.