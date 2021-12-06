North Dakota governor looking for tax commissioner appointee

Gov. Doug Burgum is beginning to look for who will be the next state tax commissioner, a person who most likely will face voters next year.

Republican Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger, who has a history of alcohol problems, resigned last month after being held for detoxification following an alcohol-related disturbance at a hotel. He leaves office Jan. 3.

The governor must appoint someone to fill the last year of his term, which ends Dec. 31, 2022. That person would likely run for election.

Burgum told the Tribune on Monday that "we're still at a point where we're encouraging people that are interested with qualified backgrounds to reach out to our office and indicate interest."

"We're, I think, approaching it the way our administration always has, which is we're trying to find people that have the right combination of leadership skills and policy understanding of the area, the skills they would need to lead that position," the governor said.

He pointed out that recent tax commissioners have a history of being appointed and "staying and having an influence on policy, and for a long time in the department."

"We're being very thoughtful about it," said Burgum, who with first lady Kathryn Burgum commended Rauschenberger "for having the courage to take the steps necessary to prioritize his recovery, health and well-being."

Burgum did not say whether his office has interviewed any candidates.

Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki said the appointment does not have "a formal application/interview process, in part because of the compressed time frame."

"Names of potential candidates are being submitted/suggested through various channels, and I’d expect an appointment in mid- to late December," Nowatzki said.

He declined to elaborate on the "various channels."

The appointment will be the third time in Burgum’s tenure that he has filled an elected state office via appointment upon a vacancy. The others were seats on the state Public Service Commission and the Supreme Court, both in 2017.

Through a spokeswoman, Rauschenberger declined an interview.

"He prefers to focus on the appointment of the new commissioner and his/her plans for the agency in the upcoming year," Tax Office spokeswoman Rachael Flagstad said last week.

The Tribune asked her to clarify what Rauschenberger's role is until he departs, and whether he is working on a daily basis.

Flagstad said he "continues to do the duties of the office he was elected to."

The state Tax Office collects more than 90% of general fund revenue. The office has a two-year budget of $64.4 million and is authorized for 118 full-time employees.

Rauschenberger was appointed tax commissioner in 2014, and he won election later that year and in 2018.

The tax commissioner’s annual salary is $121,814.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

