North Dakota governor, lawmakers urge Park Service to keep Theodore Roosevelt park horses

Wild horses in Theodore Roosevelt National Park now have a major supporter: Gov. Doug Burgum.

The governor on Monday submitted a letter to the National Park Service in support of keeping the horses, as federal officials consider proposals to remove the horses from the park. Burgum was joined by bipartisan legislative leaders, western-area North Dakota lawmakers, Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller and state Tourism Division Director Sara Otte Coleman in a news conference to announce their support.

The park is looking at three alternatives to address the horses and also longhorn cattle and consider the role that they have on native species and the prairie ecosystem. The options include eliminating or reducing the horses and cattle.

Burgum said his letter "is asking for a collaboration to find a way to manage the wild horses in a manner and a herd size that supports the genetic diversity that's necessary and protects the environmental integrity from a range-science standpoint and also the capacity of the park for current and future visitors."

"Here in North Dakota, we always think that we can work together to solve problems, and we think that we can work together, state and locally with the park, to solve a problem for just 200 horses, and we believe there are options other than eliminating this small herd in the national park, and we do stand ready as a state to collaborate," Burgum said.

He noted range management science studies at Dickinson State University and North Dakota State University, as well as the North Dakota Extension Service and "ample budgets, always, around research."

Burgum also cited the national park as "often grossly underfunded and understaffed relative to the task that they have, despite the trillions of dollars in federal spending.

"We do think that there is a way, if this issue is about science, which the park says it is, then let's work together to actually do the in-depth studies to understand the carrying capacity of (the park's) 46,000 acres in the South Unit," the governor said.

North Dakota's top tourism official said the park is the only one regionally with wild horses, which she said contribute to making Theodore Roosevelt a must-see attraction.

Visitors in 2021 spent more than $16 million in Billings County, home to the park's South Unit and the horses, according to Tourism Division data.

"While it's impossible for me to delineate .... the exact dollars that just the horses bring, we know that it's a huge impact because travel writers and social media influencers just continue to tout that," Otte Coleman said.

Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston, has introduced Senate Concurrent Resolution 4014 in support of preserving the horses and longhorns. A hearing has not yet been scheduled for the resolution.

Park officials have said there is no legal basis for maintaining the herds.

Park Superintendent Angie Richman was out of the office Monday and did not immediately return messages seeking comment on Burgum's letter.

People can comment on the alternatives until Tuesday. More information is at bit.ly/3G5VHi7.

Once the public comment period ends, the National Park Service will review the feedback to “refine our efforts going forward,” Richman previously said.

The park also will draft an environmental assessment which will be available for public comment next April or May. A decision should come by the end of next summer.

Regardless of what decision is made, the park will have to reduce its horses to meet the population objective of 35-60 animals under the park’s 1978 environmental assessment, Richman said.