Gov. Doug Burgum has directed government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole.

The governor also encourages residents do the same at their homes and businesses, until sunset on Thursday.

Dole, a World War II veteran, was a longtime U.S. senator from Kansas and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee. He died Sunday at 98.

Burgum's directive is in accordance with a proclamation from President Joe Biden.

