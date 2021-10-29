North Dakota governor calls special session of Legislature

Gov. Doug Burgum has called a special session of the Legislature for next month, giving lawmakers more time for major tasks but providing opportunity for other topics to emerge.

The special session will begin Nov. 8. Burgum's Friday announcement with Republican majority leaders came after House and Senate budget panels this month winnowed proposals for spending North Dakota's $1 billion of federal American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus aid, including a major natural gas pipeline and other one-time projects.

A legislative panel will meet Monday to advance bills to the special session.

The Republican-controlled Legislature will then take up the Rescue Plan proposals and also will approve a new map of legislative districts drawn from 2020 census data.

State lawmakers have submitted more than 20 other bills, some dealing with critical race theory and anti-vaccination mandates, but those bills must be approved through a delayed bills process in the special session.

The second-term Republican governor last month submitted his own wish list for the Rescue Plan money plus the $410 million surplus from the 2019-21 budget cycle.

Republican majority leaders last month expected the Legislature to reconvene using the four days left over from the regular session earlier this year, seeing it as unlikely the governor would call a special session.

The state constitution limits the Legislature to 80 days of meetings every two years, and this year’s regular session lasted 76 days. Lawmakers left Bismarck on April 30.

Burgum's announcement gives the Legislature all the time lawmakers need to finish their work, not subject to the 80-day limit. House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, expects committees to work into the night, likely 12-hour days. He'd like the special session to conclude the night of Nov. 12.

"I would like it to be an efficient but an expedited matter going forward, and that will be our plan," Pollert said.

He called the process "grinding," acknowledging a "gnashing of teeth, privately and publicly, but that's the way this process works, and that's how we get a product that I think we can be proud of."

As recent as last month, the leaders were prepared to reconvene using the Legislature's remaining four days, a time frame Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, said would have been "a lot more difficult."

Wardner said talks with the governor in recent weeks helped the state leaders reach agreement on the special session. He declined to specify any sticking points in the discussions, though the leaders have voiced little appetite for Burgum's proposal to use the state budget surplus for two-year income tax relief, instead preferring something permanent.

Burgum said his administration and the Legislature's budget writers are in "about 80% agreement" on how to spend nearly $700 million of the Rescue Plan aid.

"I would just have to say today that's a really great starting point," the governor said.

In a statement, he said the special session "will give lawmakers the time and flexibility they need to complete legislative redistricting and make wise investments that provide a high return for taxpayers without growing government.”

Lawmakers are eyeing the remainder, more than $420 million, for funding previously approved projects that fell short of meeting federal guidance for other coronavirus aid.

The Rescue Plan aid must be put to a purpose by the end of 2024 and be spent by the end of 2026. Infrastructure, information technology and economic development projects emerged as common themes for spending the money.

Pollert said leaders will address the potential need for a veto session "at the time," should one arise from the special session.

The leaders expressed comfort with gathering lawmakers for the special session, even as October has been the state's deadliest month of the calendar year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pollert said "a majority" of lawmakers are vaccinated for COVID-19. Wardner said people are welcome to wear face masks. The 2021 Legislature had a mask mandate for most of its duration, though many lawmakers were lax in wearing masks.

The Legislature has met in special sessions 15 times in state history, most recently in 2016 to address a $1 billion state revenue shortfall.

Previous governors called the Legislature into a special session for redistricting in 1991, 2001 and 2011.

A Republican-led committee drafted a redistricting plan over the summer, creating three new districts in the state’s fastest-growing areas but erasing an equal amount in some rural regions, due to population shifts.

The group also voted to create House subdistricts on the Turtle Mountain and Fort Berthold reservations, a move tribal leaders believe will increase the odds for electing their own members to the Legislature.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.