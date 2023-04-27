North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a major tax cut plan that emerged from the state Legislature after weeks of intense negotiation between leading Republicans.

The Republican governor inked his name to House Bill 1158 on Thursday -- a day after the House of Representatives and the Senate voted overwhelmingly to pass the legislation.

The bill sponsored by Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier, underwent frequent changes as it moved through the legislative pipeline, but the final version emerged after House and Senate negotiators agreed to a mix of income and property tax relief in their 13th meeting earlier this week.

The legislation comes with a $515 million price tag for the two-year budget cycle beginning in July. Nearly 70% of that money will go toward income tax reductions.

North Dakota’s five existing tax brackets will be chopped down to three:

Income tax will be eliminated for single filers making less than $44,725 and married couples making less than $74,750.

A 1.95% tax will be applied to income between $44,725 and $225,975 for single filers and between $74,750 and $275,100 for married couples.

A 2.5% tax will be applied to any income earned beyond the second bracket’s thresholds.

Currently, North Dakota’s highest income tax rate is 2.9%.

The remaining $157 million in tax relief will go toward property tax credits for homeowners.

Starting in 2024, all homeowners will be able to claim a $500 property tax credit on their primary residence.

The bill also will expand eligibility for the Homestead Property Tax Credit, which applies to homeowners 65 and older, as well as disabled homeowners. Under the new parameters, qualifying homeowners with annual incomes under $40,000 will be able to apply for a credit worth up to $9,000, while those making $40,000-$70,000 will be eligible for a credit worth up to $4,500.

Homeowners will have to apply for the credits under both programs.

Burgum called the bill's passage "a historic achievement" for North Dakota and credited private sector employers and workers with generating the revenue that allowed lawmakers to slash taxes. He added that the legislation puts the state on a path to further reduce income tax rates.

“While this isn’t the flat tax we originally proposed, North Dakota will still be able to claim the lowest income tax rates in the nation among states that have individual income tax, helping us to recruit and retain workers to address our workforce challenges," Burgum said Thursday.

Sen. Jordan Kannianen, R-Stanley, said Wednesday the combination of tax cuts provides "the most tax relief to the most people" within the state's budgetary constraints. The average family that owns a home and earns an income could see over $1,000 in annual tax relief, Kannianen said.

Headland put it in simple terms Wednesday, telling his colleagues the legislation was "a good bill."

Rep. Zac Ista, D-Grand Forks, said Democratic lawmakers made a mark on the tax debate despite being mostly excluded from late-game negotiations. Ista said the bill "recognizes that Democrats were right and moves away from the misguided flat tax."

Republican leaders came into the legislative session this year with differing visions on what shape tax cuts should take, but they all agreed the state's rosy financial picture enabled lawmakers to pass along significant relief to taxpayers. Greater-than-projected state revenues driven by high oil tax collections mean North Dakota is likely to enter the next two-year budget cycle with a sizable surplus.