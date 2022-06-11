North Dakota GOP voters to choose nominee for state's top election official

Republican voters next week will choose a nominee for North Dakota secretary of state from two candidates who tout distinct backgrounds for the office and different views about election integrity.

Michael Howe, of West Fargo, and Marvin Lepp, of Bismarck, are candidates for the nomination in Tuesday's primary election. The winner will face Democrat Jeffrey Powell, of Grand Forks, in the November general election. Longtime Republican incumbent Al Jaeger is not running. He was first elected in 1992.

Howe, whom the party endorsed, is a farmer and a state representative first elected in 2016. Lepp is an automotive service adviser with a varied resume.

The secretary's office has 33 employees and a two-year budget of about $14 million. It oversees elections; tracks campaign spending reports; registers lobbyists; and licenses businesses, home inspectors, contractors, notaries public, nonprofit groups and other organizations. It maintains a central indexing system of liens against crops, real estate and other property, and is a repository for trademarks and trade names.

The secretary of state's annual salary is $114,486.

Election integrity

Former President Donald Trump continues to push baseless claims of election fraud as the reason for his reelection loss in 2020. The 2021 Legislature handled more than 40 voting-related bills in the wake of the 2020 election, a trend nationwide.

Secretary of state is North Dakota's top election official.

Howe said, "We have to gain the public's trust back in our election process." He advocates education about North Dakota's election administration, having encountered people who have confused the voting process with those of other states.

He called North Dakota's voting system "a great process." He supports public service announcements, voting machine demonstrations, "whatever it takes to gain that trust back in our election process, let's do it."

Howe said that if elected his focus when weighing in on election legislation would be, "Does it make it easier to vote and harder to cheat? If we can achieve those two things in looking at election policy, I think that would be paramount to setting our process moving forward."

Lepp said his "first and foremost" priority would be election integrity, or "the actual evaluation of our elections to make sure that every county, every precinct is run with the same manner."

He said, "There's too many questions regarding the 2020 election," citing "discrepancies" he's found in North Dakota related to voter turnout and addresses. He offered an example of a voter with a street address in one county but a post office box in another county.

"There's too many variables that need to be fixed, and nationally, it's hard to say what happened nationally," Lepp said.

Howe

Howe is a Casselton-area farmer who was agriculture policy adviser for former U.S. Rep. Rick Berg, R-N.D.

He subsequently did policy communication work for the North Dakota Corn Growers Association, then came back to the family farm operation in 2013. He was elected to a District 22 House seat in 2016, representing rural Cass County and serving on the powerful House Appropriations Committee.

He cites his business and farming background and legislative experience in his bid for office.

Howe calls the secretary of state's office a "customer service office." He'd like the office to play a role in helping the state's economy diversify, being a "front door" for new businesses.

"If it's easy to start a business here in North Dakota, we can bring people in to the state and they'll say, 'Hey, that wasn't so bad, that was pretty easy,'" he said. "And combine that in with our low tax structure and our stable regulatory environment ... making that as seamless as possible and really saying, 'Hey, North Dakota is an easy place to do business, it's an easy place to start a business.'"

He commends Jaeger for rolling out the office's online FirstStop business hub in 2019, but sees more work to do for modernizing office technology, such as making the secretary's website "more user-friendly."

Lepp

Lepp touts his background in his candidacy, having "worn a lot of hats over the years" and being "very detail-orientated."

The Lehr native has worked as a corporate trainer for Perkins, and for a short time owned a small business selling cards, comics and toys. After that, he worked in inventory control and as a trainer for Best Buy. Since 2014, he's worked in the automotive industry as a service adviser.

"I dig into subjects. I look at everything from both sides. I don't automatically jump to conclusions because before I speak to something, I want to be able to prove it," Lepp said.

The last two years he's "spent a large amount of time in our North Dakota Century Code" for speaking to local government boards about pandemic restrictions, he said.

"My concerns were more related to why were the mandates being presented as a one-size-fits-all cure and there was no acknowledgement of physical, mental, emotional disabilities that prevents someone from working because they're having to choose between their employee and the mandate?" he said.

"And from there, it expanded forward through the last legislative session -- different groups had me help with drafting a bill that got that forward, interpreting Century Code to help them make sure that what they were presenting to legislators to be brought forward was accurate."

He declined to specify the legislation, saying the bill's sponsors in the Legislature can "keep their credit." He said he tries "to remain as neutral as I can when I'm asked to help with stuff like that because you can't write a piece of legislation based on emotion" or reaction.

Lepp said he's running to "serve the people of North Dakota full time" after considering running for local or legislative offices.

He expects the next secretary of state will bring "a pretty drastic revamp to the system," with Jaeger having served 30 years.

Lepp said he would also focus on streamlining business registration and other office functions, including the secretary's website to make it more mobile-friendly and accessible for its functions, such as providing how-to videos.

Lepp has several collections against him in state district court and a past tax lien. He said all of those issues have been resolved.

The tax lien related to child support and was resolved about 10 years ago, he said. The collections related to a bank's "bad advice" in his business closing, an erroneous "double payment" for college, and a small claims settlement after his business closed, he said.

The Tribune also conducted a background check on Howe.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.