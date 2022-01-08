North Dakota GOP to charge fees of state candidates vying for endorsement

Want to seek the endorsement of North Dakota's Republican Party to run for statewide office? That'll be $2,500.

Fees and a ban on certain candidates are among new rules for Republican state and congressional candidates seeking the party's endorsement at its state convention in April in Bismarck.

The party's chairman says the endorsement fees help with costs and ensure candidates can raise money and support. But some Republicans say the fees appear prohibitive of newcomers and protective of incumbents. It's unclear how common such fees are in the party nationwide.

Former Gov. Ed Schafer, whose 1992 election is credited with leading to Republican dominance in the state, said the new rules put up unnecessary barriers.

Political observers have seen a fracture between ultraconservative and establishment Republicans in the state, evident in the censures of several GOP state lawmakers last year and a protest of the party meeting last month.

"In my opinion, when we start putting all these restrictions in and having to have a checkbook or having to have some credentials of long-term involvement, whatever the case may be, I think you're avoiding the problem and not fixing the problem," Schafer said. "I think we need to fix the problem."

New fees

The party's State Committee last month approved the new rules for the endorsing convention, including the fees.

Previously, Republican state candidates needed only the signatures of five legislative district chairs to compete for the endorsement of delegates.

Now they will need to submit signatures from 10 chairs, plus pay $2,500 to the party if running for statewide executive office, $3,500 for congressional races or $5,000 for senatorial or gubernatorial races. Only the lieutenant governor is exempt. The governor and lieutenant governor run jointly.

State GOP Chairman Perrie Schafer said the party "provides lots of support to whomever is the endorsed candidate."

"The State Committee decided that a series of fees and other criteria was in order to help with costs and to make sure the candidate has the ability to raise money and support a run for office," he said.

Potential preclusion of some candidates from seeking endorsements "wasn't the discussion at the State Committee meeting," he said.

He referred further questions to party Executive Director Corby Kemmer, who said the committee's vote tally on the new rules wasn't immediately available.

Former Gov. Schafer said he understands the reason for the fees -- to ensure candidates are serious and to mitigate convention disruptions -- but he doesn't think dollars are the best method.

"Our party should be open and welcoming to everybody," he said. "And somebody in Main Street in Forman, North Dakota, that wants to run for governor and maybe doesn't have a checkbook or doesn't have political support in the local community ... you put a financial barrier in there, well, then you start shaping your candidates for money."

The fees could begin "a trail here that goes 'We develop our government leaders by the wealthy and the elite,'" Schafer said. "I don't think that's a good idea."

Rep. Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, who is a member of the State Committee, said the fees gave him heartburn over an appearance of elitism.

But the fees aren't an impossible threshold, he added.

"If I were considering it and I had to pay the fee, I would go out and have a fundraiser and get on the phone and solicit donations and things like that if I really believed in my candidacy," Lefor said.

Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, who unsuccessfully sought the party's endorsement for governor in 2016, said he's "not a fan" of the fees.

The new rules appear to be "a little bit more about self-protection, more about fence-building for what many perceive to be, I don't know, invaders with the grassroots," he said.

"Is (a fee) terribly unreasonable? Maybe it is, maybe it isn't," Becker said. "Does it keep people out that have run in the past that would be considered marginal candidates? Yeah, it probably will, and I think that the establishment folks will feel that that's a good thing, and I don't think it necessarily is a good thing."

Minot-area District 40 GOP Chairman Jay Lundeen sees the fees as "more prohibiting for people maybe wanting to be involved in their party."

"I understand why they did it, because they want people that are serious and committed to being a good Republican, but I don't think we're here to judge that and use money as a barrier of entry," Lundeen said.

He sits on the State Committee, and led a walkout of eight members from the board at its meeting last month.

The members protested the party chairman's appointments of eight temporary district chairs under a new law for reorganizing local political parties affected by redistricting of the Legislature.

'Very unique'?

The fees seem "very unique ... if it's just done specifically for party endorsement," according to Mark Springer, associate professor of politics at the University of Mary.

"I have not really heard of endorsement fees," he said.

The Republican National Committee did not immediately respond to a Tribune email inquiry about the fees. A phone call to the RNC's press office went unanswered without voicemail. A phone call to the RNC's political division also went unanswered; its voicemail box was full.

North Dakota's GOP National Committeeman Shane Goettle and Committeewoman Lori Hinz did not immediately return phone messages.

Springer wonders what the long-term effect will be, given the party's fissures. Will a third party form and challenge the main Republican party? Will the state convention see a protest or walkouts?

"There has to be something that changes because you can see the widespread discontent within the party or at least a fracturing within the party over these issues," he said.

Candidate ban

The new rules also ban who can seek a GOP endorsement.

Independent candidates and hopefuls who sought the nod of another party for statewide office in the last six years can't compete.

Frequent candidate Michael Coachman, a U.S. Air Force veteran in Larimore, said he thinks that new rule targeted him and another past independent "to keep us from running for any more statewide offices."

Coachman, who is leading an effort to prompt a recall election against Republican Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, garnered 13% of the vote in 2018 for secretary of state as an independent.

In 2020, he unsuccessfully challenged Burgum in the Republican gubernatorial primary. He plans to run for a state Senate seat this year.

Coachman questions the new rule. He said he's well known as a Republican.

"If it was a different party, that's one thing because they have different rules. As an independent individual, I'm not part of a party. I'm just an individual running as a Republican," he said.

Kemmer, the party's executive director, said, "The rationale is simple: If you have publicly opposed Republican Party candidates by running against them in recent general elections, you should not expect to then seek the endorsement and support of the Republican Party until some time has passed.

"You are free to run, just without the Republican Party convention endorsement," he said.

Former Gov. Schafer said the ban, if enacted long ago, could have nipped the political rise of U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., who was briefly a Democrat in 1996, when he considered running for governor.

He said he understands wanting to guard against candidates out for a political or special-interest advantage, but "I think that's what the nomination process is all about."

"You vet the candidates. You have them at the district meetings. You look them in the eye. You listen to what they have to say," Schafer said. "The issue with this is we need to engage people in the nominating process instead of putting rules in that say, 'By the way, you can't run.'"

He thinks the party can solve its problems "by identifying Republican values, articulating Republican values and instilling Republican values."

"If you engage and say, 'This is what we stand for. This is what we want to present to the public. This is how we want to champion government under these principles,' you engage the public, you get them in there, and they are the ones that vet the candidates, that evaluate the candidates and nominate the candidates to run for office," he said.

