North Dakota GOP meeting sees intraparty protest

Several North Dakota GOP leaders walked out of a party meeting on Saturday, another sign of growing division within the state's dominant political party.

The party's State Committee, which includes the 47 district chairs, met at the Republican headquarters in Bismarck to discuss the party's bylaws and 2022 convention plans. More than 50 people attended.

Walkout

Minot-area District 40 GOP Chairman Jay Lundeen led the walkout of seven district chairs and the party's national committeewoman, in protest of state party Chairman Perrie Schafer having appointed eight temporary district chairs under a new law for reorganizing political parties in the wake of the Legislature's redistricting. Redistricting is done every 10 years using census data.

Lundeen said voters are disenfranchised by the temporary district chairs Schafer appointed. He called it "a civil rights issue."

"This isn't a political issue. This is a freedom issue, a fundamental issue. It's not politics," Lundeen said Monday. "And what's sad is they position everything like it's politics -- win at all costs. Boy, we've got to get back to the basics in this state."

In a statement on Saturday, Schafer said: “We were disappointed that a very small minority of protestors decided to leave and disenfranchise the Republicans in those districts. We will, of course, continue our efforts to reach out to them and work through differences in the spirit of unity that we are called to as Republicans here in North Dakota."

Rep. Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, who brought the reorganization bill for addressing new and reconfigured districts, said he didn't anticipate it being divisive.

"There was no bad intent here, whatsoever," he said.

Schafer told the Tribune on Monday that "the eight that left should have stayed to have civil discussion about the direction of the party, which they were elected to do by the districts."

Ex-officio status

Separately, the North Dakota Young Republicans expressed disappointment with being removed along with the North Dakota College Republicans as voting members of the board, and being placed in "ex-officio non-voting status." The Young Republicans sat on the board since 2019.

"While we are saddened to see the divisive state of the Party, NDYR will continue to stand for these principles that have made our state great," the Young Republicans said in a statement.

Schafer said the party will continue to work with both organizations, but the committee preferred they be ex-officio members.

He pointed out that U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, all R-N.D., are ex-officio nonvoting members, too.

Police respond

Security personnel were present at the meeting, which Schafer said was necessary for board members' safety after receiving threats.

Bismarck police were called to the party headquarters "for an unwanted subject," according to Sgt. Luke Gardiner.

"There was no report taken indicating that the individual either left the location on arrival, and/or no violation of law was found," he said.

Schafer said he wasn't sure of who called police, but said the security firm "had the authority to do so if they felt the need."

Political observers have seen a growing fracture within the dominant Republican Party, pointing to the ultraconservative Bastiat Caucus in the Legislature and the censures of several Republican lawmakers in the wake of former Rep. Luke Simons' expulsion in March.

Lundeen last month helped organize a rally at the state Capitol as the Legislature began its special session. The rally was to oppose vaccination mandates and to urge lawmakers to support certain bills.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

