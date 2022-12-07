North Dakota GOP majority leaders rework committees; Democrats stretched thin

New chairs will guide over half of the North Dakota House and Senate committees in the coming session, and one panel will be new.

New Republican majority leaders selected the committee chairs and largely determined the panels' members. The lists were made public Wednesday on Day Three of the Legislature's three-day organizational session in advance of the 2023 session that begins Jan. 3.

Democrats hold few seats in the Legislature; Senate Democrats are so scarce they cannot sit on every panel and are asking for help covering the work.

Six of 11 House committee chairs are new; seven of 11 Senate committee chairs are new. Election turnover accounts for some of the new chairs; others are replacing colleagues.

Forty-one of 141 lawmakers are new members, though a handful have previously served.

House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, said he visited with lawmakers last summer to determine their priorities and to draft an agenda for the House.

"In that regard, then I identified those who are passionate in certain areas, and I wanted to build a team around me of leaders," Lefor said. "I will tell you this, that with the veteran legislators and with the new legislators, we've got a great combination of experience, talent, passion for the state of North Dakota, so I think we've got a pretty good leadership team overall."

Senate Majority Leader David Hogue, R-Minot, said he looked for "who's got the desire and the aptitude, and between those two keys, that's how they were selected."

The powerful House and Senate appropriations committees each has several new members, including new chairs Rep. Don Vigesaa, R-Cooperstown, and Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston.

Hogue said he factored in experience and expertise in deciding membership, such as Sen. Jim Roers, R-Fargo, who "has tremendous background in construction," which Hogue said will help the panel better evaluate building proposals.

"Geographic balance" was another factor, Hogue said.

New panel

The Senate's "need to prioritize workforce development" led to the creation of the Senate Workforce Development Committee, Hogue said.

"The Senate is certainly prepared to lead on that (issue)," he said.

Gov. Doug Burgum made workforce recruitment and retention a top focus of his budget recommendations to the Legislature, including proposing $167 million toward workforce in a state with tens of thousands of open jobs.

Two other Senate committees are essentially new in name but "assuming the scope" of previous panels: the Senate State and Local Government Committee and the Senate Veteran Affairs and Agriculture Committee.

Previous committees were the Senate Political Subdivisions Committee and the Senate Government and Veterans Affairs Committee.

Lefor said the House Industry, Business and Labor Committee will be the counterpart of the Senate Workforce Development Committee.

2 vice chairmen

The Senate Judiciary Committee is the only committee with two vice chairs -- Sens. Bob Paulson, R-Minot, and Jonathan Sickler, R-Grand Forks.

That's because their experiences suit the committee well, according to Chair Sen. Diane Larson, R-Bismarck.

Paulson previously sat on the House Judiciary Committee, and Sickler is a Harvard-trained attorney, she said.

The two vice chairs will swap duties halfway through the session. Duties include writing weekly committee reports, and scheduling and contacting bill sponsors.

The situation helps both of them "be better equipped to step into a chairmanship," given the term limits measure voters passed last month, Larson said. The clock begins ticking next month on a maximum of eight years in the House and eight years in the Senate for lawmakers.

Few Democrats

The four Senate Democrats do not have the bandwidth to sit on every committee. They will "carry a big load," said Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo.

Four of 11 Senate panels have no Democrats. Democrats this fall lost seats from an already tiny minority.

Senate Democrats will work with uncovered committees through their chairs "to identify issues if they would like a Democrat in the room for that hearing and that issue," Hogan said.

The caucus also is asking for volunteer members of the public to monitor committees and share notes. Two retired lawyers and two former lawmakers have offered to help.

"I think if we can encourage people to watch the issues we talk about, we think that might inspire people to be more involved, and we want to expand the base of involvement," Hogan said.

Democrats also will monitor committee agendas and provide testimony for "something we have a strong opinion on," she said.

"We're working on an infrastructure to try to keep up with what's going on," Hogan said.

Democrats also won't have a senator and a representative on every conference committee. Those panels resolve differences between bills. Democrats have asked the majority leaders to appoint one Democrat from either house to each conference committee, according to Hogan.

"We're just small, and we'll work really hard," she said.

Democrats will sit on every House committee, said House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo.

Republicans control the Senate 43-4 and the House of Representatives 82-12.

The 2023 Legislature will last up to 80 days. The 2021 Legislature used 76 days.