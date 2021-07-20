North Dakota GOP denounces lawmaker recall campaign

North Dakota's Republican Party opposes a recall effort targeting a state GOP lawmaker.

Party Chairman Perrie Schafer in a statement Tuesday said, "This frivolous and unserious effort is a distraction from the important work that we are undertaking as a Party.

"Although I believe that we ought to have vigorous debate as a Party, I also believe that this is a wholly unproductive way to express our differences. We stand behind Rep. Dwight Kiefert," he said.

Kiefert, a farmer and contractor first elected in 2012, is one of nine Republican lawmakers censured by their local party earlier this year in the wake of the House expulsion of former Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, for workplace and sexual harassment. Simons denied any wrongdoing and said he was denied due process.

Kiefert links his censure and the recall campaign to his vote to expel Simons.

Recall sponsoring committee chairman Shane Anderson attributed the actions to Kiefert's voting record, including the representative supporting Simons' expulsion and opposing a resolution to terminate North Dakota's COVID-19 state of emergency.