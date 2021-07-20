North Dakota GOP denounces lawmaker recall campaign

North Dakota's Republican Party opposes a recall effort targeting a state GOP lawmaker.
Party Chairman Perrie Schafer in a statement Tuesday said, "This frivolous and unserious effort is a distraction from the important work that we are undertaking as a Party.
"Although I believe that we ought to have vigorous debate as a Party, I also believe that this is a wholly unproductive way to express our differences. We stand behind Rep. Dwight Kiefert," he said.
Kiefert, a farmer and contractor first elected in 2012, is one of nine Republican lawmakers censured by their local party earlier this year in the wake of the House expulsion of former Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, for workplace and sexual harassment. Simons denied any wrongdoing and said he was denied due process.
Kiefert links his censure and the recall campaign to his vote to expel Simons.
Recall sponsoring committee chairman Shane Anderson attributed the actions to Kiefert's voting record, including the representative supporting Simons' expulsion and opposing a resolution to terminate North Dakota's COVID-19 state of emergency.
Petitioners need 1,764 signatures within a year to prompt a recall campaign. Anderson declined to comment on a prospective candidate to challenge Kiefert, who won a third term last year with 29% of the vote in a four-way race.
Kiefert represents District 24, a swath that includes Barnes County and parts of Cass and Ransom counties. Anderson is the District 24 GOP treasurer.
The recall campaign follows one by frequent Republican statewide candidate Michael Coachman, of Larimore, targeting Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford for "contempt of the voters and negligence in/of office." Petitioners need more than 89,000 signatures by June 2022 to prompt a recall election.
Schafer called Coachman's effort "misguided" and undoubtedly to fail. Burgum and Sanford won a second term last year with 66% of the vote.
Republicans control the Legislature and all statewide and congressional seats in North Dakota.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.