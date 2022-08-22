North Dakota GOP condemns Young Republicans members' offensive messages

Some members of an online chat group of the North Dakota Young Republicans posted racist, antisemitic and homophobic comments -- messages apparently unchallenged by group members who include officeholders, candidates and party activists.

Forum News Service columnist Rob Port on Friday reported the slurs posted in the private chat group from images of messages provided to him. The state Republican Party condemned the messages in a statement Saturday.

"The NDGOP flatly condemns the offensive statements made by a group of Young Republicans this week on their chat platform. We have always encouraged diversity of thought and respectful discourse, along with respect for our political opponents. What we saw this week does not stand in any way, with the views of the NDGOP or the Republican Party," the party's statement said.

North Dakota State University College Republicans President Ben Schirrick, who posted a gay slur, declined immediate comment to the Tribune.

Fargo-area District 11 House Republican nominee Carter Eisinger, who complained in the chat group about House Minority Leader Josh Boschee's efforts "to advance the LGBT etc. agenda in ND," did not immediately respond to a message. Boschee, D-Fargo, is the state's first openly gay lawmaker.

North Dakota's Democratic-NPL Party condemned the messages, tweeting: "They loudly claim to be the future of the NDGOP. And if we don’t stand up and speak out against it, they’re going to spread their bigotry and hate like wildfire. We need to keep them and their apologists as far away from public office as possible."

The GOP State Committee last year removed the Young Republicans and the College Republicans as voting members of the board. The groups were placed in "ex-officio non-voting status." The State Committee includes the party's 47 district chairs and approves party bylaws and convention plans.

The Young Republicans had sat on the board since 2019. The group expressed disappointment with the decision. Party Chairman Perrie Schafer said the GOP will continue to work with both organizations, but the committee preferred they be ex-officio members.

Political observers have seen a fracture between ultraconservative and establishment Republicans in the state, evident in the censures of several GOP state lawmakers last year and a protest of a December State Committee meeting.

The chat group controversy is likely to pass quickly and not have a long-term effect on the party, according to University of North Dakota Professor of Political Science & Public Administration Mark Jendrysik.

He said it's important "not to tar everyone in the organization" with approving of the messages. "Young people do foolish things," but organizations should police their own members, and there are no private communications on social media, he added.

"This happens a lot, and I think it mainly comes from people who think, 'The only people who are going to see this are people who agree with me,' or think, 'I'm being edgy, I'm being dangerously politically incorrect and isn't it great?'" Jendrysik said.