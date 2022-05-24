North Dakota GOP candidates enjoy high-dollar fundraising despite lack of endorsement

Several North Dakota Republican legislative candidates who were denied their party's endorsement have raised thousands of dollars more than their opponents who have the GOP's blessing.

One incumbent has raised nearly as much as the party's endorsed candidates for attorney general and secretary of state.

The fundraising disparities parallel fissures between establishment members and ultraconservatives in North Dakota's dominant political party as voting is underway in the June primary election, when voters will determine political parties' nominees for the November general election. Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.

The top House Democrat says the big fundraising indicates establishment Republicans' ability to raise more money than their intraparty opponents who succeeded in gathering supporters to win the endorsements. Now voters decide.

More than two dozen legislative races have Republican contests. Some House races have four or five GOP candidates vying for two slots in November.

Candidates who have raised the big bucks say the fundraising indicates their broad support, while one opponent criticizes donations from outside the district.

A political science professor says victory isn't assured for candidates who raise the most money, though more money means more to spend on a variety of advertising platforms to boost name recognition.

District 33 Senate

Sen. Jessica Unruh Bell, R-Beulah, had raised more than $120,000 as of Monday, far more than the average legislative candidate, and surpassing or even rivaling statewide candidates.

She represents District 33, an area of Mercer and Oliver counties and parts of McLean and Morton counties, the heart of North Dakota's coal country. She was appointed to the seat in 2012, and won unopposed in 2014 and 2018.

Unruh Bell earlier this year lost the district GOP's endorsement to Mandan-area businessman Keith Boehm, who has raised about $13,000.

She said she received an "overwhelming groundswell of support" from within her district and across the state after the district endorsing convention.

"Not only have we had support from people I work with in the Legislature, but others as well, some of whom have not been engaged in politics historically," as well as from small-dollar donors, Unruh Bell said.

Her campaign "is on the road every single day," appearing at community events, knocking on doors and meeting business owners, she said.

Boehm said his opponent "has raised a ton of money," mostly from outside of their district and representing "a ton of special interests" and "some very influential individuals." He didn't cite specifics.

"It's very disconcerting that people outside the district are trying to influence our election on our district and supporting candidates that will further their causes," he said.

His campaign follows a "very strategic" budget and has knocked on doors, held meet-and-greets, and advertised digitally and through "all the media avenues that we can use to get our name out," he said.

District 33 GOP Chairman Fred Stern said Unruh Bell's fundraising is "somewhat higher than I would have expected."

The district has competitive Republican races this year, with a five-way House primary on the ballot for two slots in November.

"I'm sure a lot of parties are going to be glad when June 14 is over because of all the flyers they're getting in the mail and ads you see in papers and probably more coming on TV. It's much more than our populace is accustomed to," Stern said.

District 35 Senate

Republican Sean Cleary has raised more than $44,000 in his bid for the Bismarck-area District 35 Senate seat against the party's endorsed candidate, Ryan Eckroth, who has raised more than $11,000.

Whoever wins voters' nomination will advance to November to face Democratic-NPL incumbent Tracy Potter.

Cleary is a former staffer for Gov. Doug Burgum and U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and now works in project management and grant writing for the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation. He said more than 230 donors have supported his campaign.

"I've never done much fundraising before in my life, and I've just spent a lot of time talking with friends and telling them about the importance of the race, and (I'm) really thankful for the amount of support I've received in that way, too," he said.

His campaign has canvassed the district, distributed yard signs, and advertised digitally and by mail and radio, he said.

Eckroth did not return a phone message seeking comment.

More money

Legislative candidates in the past could run with $2,000 to $5,000; now, depending on the district, it's $5,000 to $10,000, according to University of Mary Associate Professor of Politics Mark Springer.

Candidates have to reach different audiences on different platforms, "and that drives up the cost of your advertising," he said.

Advertising platforms have "just blossomed since 2016," Springer said. His children recently told him of a local candidate's ad on the Spotify audio streaming service.

Social media, radio, TV and newspapers are four routine platforms, but candidates also can pay to raise their profile on Google, he said.

"How much the local venues cost, how much the advertising costs in the area, what kind of advertising you have to use in the area will directly impact on how much you have to spend," Springer said.

Candidates gain advantages with incumbency, name recognition and key election issues, he said.

'Will they be able?'

House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, called Unruh Bell's and Cleary's fundraising "certainly impressive numbers."

"They're raising money they need to get out to voters," he said. "It's not cheap to run TV or mail ads. While these are generally sometimes sleepy races, we know that these are some hotbeds of competitions, especially in the GOP primary."

Ultraconservatives have appeared capable of organizing supporters to win party endorsements, "but we'll see now, will they be able to reach the majority of Republican voters in the primary election?" Boschee said. "And I don't think they can, and we're seeing that the more 'establishment' candidates who are people who advocate for their communities and fund education and rural health care are the people that are raising money."

Springer said the Legislature's redistricting last year could be a factor in why candidates have raised so much money. Unruh Bell's district was reapportioned with about 25% of a new population in a large geographic area.

"That would have an effect because then you're trying to get your name recognition out there," Springer said. "It's a new district, essentially, so you want to get people's attention that you're running for that district."

He supposes most of Cleary's campaign funds are going toward name recognition. Though some voters may know the first-time candidate and his background, "you have to get out there and make your name known," Springer said.

Other races

Republicans running for seats in District 8 also have reported high-dollar fundraising. District 8 comprises much of rural Burleigh County and all of Emmons County, and is a largely new reconfiguration from redistricting.

Rep. Dave Nehring, R-Bismarck, who lost the party's Senate endorsement to Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, has raised more than $31,000 to Magrum's nearly $8,000.

One of Nehring's House running mates, Mike Berg, has raised about $32,000, more than double each of the other three GOP contenders.

And in a southern North Dakota district, longtime Sen. Robert Erbele, R-Lehr, has raised more than $36,000 in his primary bid against endorsed Rep. Sebastian Ertelt, R-Gwinner, who has more than $3,100 in his bid to move to the Senate.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.